Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 12:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siddhartha Lal named EY Entrepreneur Of the Year 2018

In addition, Chairman of Wipro group Azim Premji was awarded with the lifetime achievement award.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Siddhartha Lal has been named as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year for 2018 for leading the transformation of Eicher Motors and Royal Enfield after taking over the reins as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eicher Motors in 2006.

According to the official website, he will represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo from June 5 to June 9.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year awards, currently in their 20th year, aims to honour entrepreneurs who with their creative ideas and exceptional enterprises have emerged as "Builders of a better India."

Other EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 finalists included:

related news

>Byju Raveendran, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Think and Learn (BYJU’S).

>Ritesh Agarwal, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oravel Stays (OYO Hotels and Homes).

>Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, AU Small Finance Bank.

>Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director, Titan Company.

>Rajesh Mehra, Promoter and Director, Jaquar Group.

>Nirmal K Minda, Chairman and Managing Director, Minda Industries.

>Atul Ruia, Chairman and Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills.

>Binish Chudgar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Intas Pharmaceuticals.

>Sahil Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Delhivery.

>Karan Bhagat, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IIFL Investment Managers.

>Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Labs.

>Tarang Jain, Managing Director, Varroc Group.

>Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director - Xiaomi India.

>Ashok Reddy, Managing Director and Co- Founder, TeamLease Services.

>Kishore Biyani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Future Group.

In addition, Chairman of the Wipro group Azim Premji was awarded with the lifetime achievement award for leading Wipro’s transformation from a vegetable oil business into a multi-business technology organization, and in the process, being instrumental in developing the Indian information technology industry. A Padma Vibhushan and a Padma Bhushan Awardee, Premji is also ranked as among the top philanthropic donors in the world.

The website also stated that these 16 finalists have combined revenues of Rs 1,16,264crore ($16.3 billion) and are providing employment to more than 2,50,000 people in India and abroad.

The finalists have been selected from among over 240 outstanding nominations and were selected by an eight-member independent jury panel led by Uday Kotak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank. Other members included Jalaj Dani, Co-Promoter, Asian Paints; Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises; Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro; Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson, Thermax among others.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 11:26 pm

tags #Business #EY #India

