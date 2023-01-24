Tata Trusts top deck: Siddharth Sharma named CEO, Aparna Uppaluri COO

Tata Trusts on January 24 announced the elevation of its internal candidate Siddharth Sharma as the chief executive officer, and has decided to bring Ford Foundation official Aparna Uppaluri onboard as its chief operating officer.

The appointments of the new CEO and COO will come into "effect from April 1, 2023", said Tata Trusts, which holds a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding entity of the $128 billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

Sharma, a former civil servant, will succeed N Srinath, who stepped down as the CEO of Tata Tusts last year following his retirement.

The 54-year-old was in government service for two decades where he "handled important assignments in key ministries of the government, and as the financial advisor to the 13th and 14th Presidents of India", Tata Trusts said. He subsequently joined the Tata Group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio.

India is a clear choice in China + 1 strategy: KM Birla

In a case of corporate crossover, Uppaluri will be switching from Ford Foundation to Tata Trusts. The 48-year-old is currently serving as programme director for India, Nepal and Sri Lanka at the Ford Foundation. Uppaluri, Tata Trusts said, is a "well-regarded professional with exposure in strategic planning and programme development in the fields of philanthropy, women's rights, public health, arts, and culture." "With over twenty years of leadership and management experience, she has led the grant making initiatives at the Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as program director to oversee different verticals at the Ford foundation," the release further noted. The appointment assumes significance as Tata Trusts is not only the largest stakeholder in Tata Sons, but also one of the oldest charitable organisations of India. It was founded by 1892 with Jamsetji Tata, the pioneer and founder of the Tata Group. The organisation, over the past century, has focused on "improving the quality of life of the tribal, underserved, underprivileged, backward and minority sections, and laying special emphasis on women and children." Tata Trusts established India's first cancer care hospital, and have seeded and supported several leading institutions, including Tata Centre for Technology and Design at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Tata Memorial Centre, and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), among others.

