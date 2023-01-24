English
    Tata Trusts top deck: Siddharth Sharma named CEO, Aparna Uppaluri COO

    Siddharth Sharma, a former civil servant, will succeed N Srinath, who stepped down as the CEO of Tata Tusts last year following his retirement.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST
    Tata Trusts holds a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding entity of the salt-to-software conglomerate (File image: Reuters)

    Tata Trusts on January 24 announced the elevation of its internal candidate Siddharth Sharma as the chief executive officer, and has decided to bring Ford Foundation official Aparna Uppaluri onboard as its chief operating officer.

    The appointments of the new CEO and COO will come into "effect from April 1, 2023", said Tata Trusts, which holds a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding entity of the $128 billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

    Sharma, a former civil servant, will succeed N Srinath, who stepped down as the CEO of Tata Tusts last year following his retirement.

