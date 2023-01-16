 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIDBI partners with VFS to extend MSME loans

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

VFS Capital will extend MSME loans upto Rs 5 lakh at 13 per cent interest rate per annum, a top company official said.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a partnership with VFS Capital to extend loans to the MSME sector, the Kolkata-based microfinance institution said.

"We have tied up with SIDBI to provide loans to the SME and MSME sectors. VFS Capital expects to disburse Rs 30-40 crore under the scheme this fiscal," MD and CEO Kuldip Maity said.

The loan book of the MFI during 2022-23 is expected to be around Rs 1,100-1,200 crore from Rs 805 crore in the last financial year, he said.

Maity said the company is planning to expand its footprint in the north-western part by launching operations in Rajasthan by the end of January.

At present, it operates in 13 states including West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.