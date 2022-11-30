 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIA's financial outlay for Vistara-AI merger 'minimal' considering 25.1% stake buy in AI

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

Singapore Airlines (SIA), which commenced services to India more than 50 years ago, expects to immediately gain exposure to an entity that is four to five times larger in scale post the merger.

The financial outlay for the Singapore Airlines Group under the proposed Vistara-Air India merger is "minimal when considered against the fact that it is acquiring a 25.1 per cent in interest in the enlarged Air India", according to a regulatory filing.

On Tuesday, Tata group and SIA announced the merger of Vistara with Air India and subject to regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed by March 2024.

The financial exposure of the SIA Group for the merger would effectively be the aggregate of the value of its 49 per cent interest in Vistara and the cash consideration of Rs 2,058.5 crore.

"It is noted that due to losses sustained since 2013, Vistara has zero carrying value in the SIA Group financial statements as at 30 September 2022," SIA said in the filing to the Singapore Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Currently, SIA holds 49 per cent stake in Vistara and the remaining 51 per cent shareholding is with Tata group.