    SIAM elects Vinod Aggarwal as new president

    The Indian automotive industry is currently at a very exciting juncture, Aggarwal stated after taking over as SIAM President.

    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Thursday elected Vinod Aggarwal as its new president for 2022-23.

    Aggarwal, the MD and CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, succeeds Maruti Suzuki India Executive Vice Chairman Kenichi Ayukawa.

    "The Indian automotive industry is witnessing rapid adoption and focus on connectivity, e-mobility and alternate fuels, and other technological advancements, to provide the consumers with not just modern, but also safe and environment friendly vehicles," he added.

    The SIAM also elected Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra as the Vice President. Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles was elected as the Treasurer.
    Tags: #Auto industry body #SIAM #Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers #Vinod Aggarwal
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 09:42 pm
