Shyam Metalics to invest Rs 7,500crore in 4-5 years, forays into stainless steel business

Dec 20, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

The company will invest about Rs 7,500 crore over the next 4-5 years to scale up its metal business, Shyam Metalics vice-chairman and managing director Brij Bhusan Agarwal said.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd on Tuesday said it has forayed into the stainless steel business by acquiring Mittal Corp Ltd in an NCLT-led resolution process.

"Mittal Corp's acquisition cost is about Rs 450 crore, and we outbid Jindal Stainless, the competitor for the sick asset put under the NCLT resolution process. The acquisition will enable us to foray into stainless steel and special products, such as defence materials," he said.

To meet market regulator SEBI's norm, the promoters need to dilute their current holding of 88 per cent in Shyam Metalics by at least 13 per cent within the next 18 months, Agarwal said.

The process of dilution will depend on the market situation but is likely to begin in the next 6-9 months.

The company said that stake dilution will be from a combination of a fresh equity issue and an offer for sale which will fuel the company's integrated capacity from 8.8 million tonnes to 14.4 million tonnes by 2025.