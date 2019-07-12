App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shriram Transport Finance to raise up to $250 mn from overseas bonds

The bond issuance committee of the company on Thursday approved the issuance of USD 250 million (over Rs 1,700 crore) senior secured notes under its USD 2000 million global medium term note programme, Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shriram Transport Finance Company will raise up to USD 250 million from global markets to augment its on-lending programme.

The bond issuance committee of the company on Thursday approved the issuance of USD 250 million (over Rs 1,700 crore) senior secured notes under its USD 2000 million global medium term note programme, Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) said in a regulatory filing.

The company will use the proceeds for onward lending and other activities as may be permitted by the ECB directions, it said.

Close

The date of issuance of the bonds is July 17, 2019 and the maturity date is 24 October, 2022.

The coupon rate on the bonds is 5.950 per cent per annum payable semi-annually.

STFC said it plans to list the bonds on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading.

The non-banking financial company is mainly engaged in vehicle financing business.

It also has presence in consumer finance, life and general insurance, stock broking, chit funds and also distributes financial products like life and general insurance and mutual funds.

Stocks of STFC traded 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 1,051 on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.