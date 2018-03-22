App
Mar 22, 2018 06:46 PM IST

Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 1830 cr via bonds

The company said it has issued secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis for an issue size of Rs 1,830 crore.

PTI
 
 
Shriram Transport Finance Company today said it has raised Rs 1,830 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

Shriram Transport Finance provides commercial vehicle financing, consumer finance, insurance business, stock broking and distribution of financial products.

The NCDs are being offered with four different options with varying maturity time and coupon rate.

The company has not said how it will use the proceeds raised from this NCD issue.

The stock closed 0.22 per cent up at Rs 1,401.55 on BSE.

