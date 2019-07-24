App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shriram Transport Finance net profit rises 11% to Rs 634 cr in Q1

Total revenues of the company rose to Rs 4,053.85 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 3,729.25 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NBFC firm Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd on July 24 reported nearly 11 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 634.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company's net profit in the corresponding April-June period of 2018-19 was at Rs 572.90 crore.

Total revenues of the company rose to Rs 4,053.85 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 3,729.25 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income for the quarter increased by 7.62 per cent to Rs 1,961.74 crore as against Rs 1,822.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Close
The company's asset under management stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore as on June 30, 2019, compared to Rs 1 lakh crore a year ago.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Results #Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.