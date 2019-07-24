Shriram Transport Finance net profit rises 11% to Rs 634 cr in Q1

NBFC firm Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd on July 24 reported nearly 11 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 634.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company's net profit in the corresponding April-June period of 2018-19 was at Rs 572.90 crore.

Total revenues of the company rose to Rs 4,053.85 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 3,729.25 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income for the quarter increased by 7.62 per cent to Rs 1,961.74 crore as against Rs 1,822.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's asset under management stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore as on June 30, 2019, compared to Rs 1 lakh crore a year ago.