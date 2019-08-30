Shriram Transport Finance internal panel to meet next month to consider raising funds

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Friday said its internal committee will meet next month to consider raising funds through issuance of debt securities.

"The company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis," Shriram Transport Finance Company said in a regulatory filing.

"Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of banking and finance committee/debt issuance committee -- public NCDs/bond issuance committee will be held during the month ending September 30, 2019, to consider and approve the terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities," the company added.

Shriram Transport Finance Company, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of funds it plans to raise.