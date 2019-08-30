App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shriram Transport Finance internal panel to meet next month to consider raising funds

"The company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis," Shriram Transport Finance Company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A quick guide to ITR 5 Form Filing
A quick guide to ITR 5 Form Filing

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Friday said its internal committee will meet next month to consider raising funds through issuance of debt securities.

"The company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis," Shriram Transport Finance Company said in a regulatory filing.

"Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of banking and finance committee/debt issuance committee -- public NCDs/bond issuance committee will be held during the month ending September 30, 2019, to consider and approve the terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities," the company added.

Close

Shriram Transport Finance Company, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of funds it plans to raise.

related news

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company were trading 0.87 percent lower at Rs 958.95 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 10:54 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.