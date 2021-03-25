English
Shriram Transport Finance declares second dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY21

This is in addition to the first dividend of Rs 6 per share declared by the board on October 29, 2020 and paid to the eligible shareholders on November 26, Shriram Transport said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
March 25, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
 
 
Shriram Transport Finance Company on Thursday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for 2020-21.

This is in addition to the first dividend of Rs 6 per share declared by the board on October 29, 2020 and paid to the eligible shareholders on November 26, Shriram Transport said in a regulatory filing.

"The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on March 25, 2021 approved declaration of second interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up (60 percent) for the financial year 2020-21," the company said.

It said it has fixed April 6 as the record date for payment of the second interim dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, to eligible shareholders.

The company has also elevated Umesh Revankar as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2021.

Currently, Revankar is the Managing Director and CEO of the company.

Shriram Transport Finance stock was trading at Rs 1,376.35 on BSE, down 1.82 percent from the previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Shriram Transport Finance Company
first published: Mar 25, 2021 04:26 pm

