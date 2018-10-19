Shriram Properties plans to launch IPO before FY19 end: Report

Shriram Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the Shriram group, wants to list itself on the bourses and has planned an IPO before March 2019, according to a report by Mint.

The company pans to file the draft red herring prospectus for the offer with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by December.

Axis Bank, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities and Edelweiss Financial Services will manage the offer, Managing Director Murali Malayappan was quoted as saying.

Private equity firms TPG Capital, Starwood Capital, Walton Street Capital and Tata Capital, which hold a combined stake of 58 percent in Shriram Properties, will partly monetise their shares through the proposed IPO.

"The IPO will provide the kind of liquidity that our investors would be looking at. So, all will be monetizing their existing positions. It will be a good liquidity from their perspective as well," Gopal Krishnan, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Shriram Properties, told the paper.

Shriram Properties is not the only realty company that wants to go public. Developers like Lodha Group and Puranik Builders have also filed draft red herring prospectus for IPOs with SEBI.

"(The) economy is growing. We see a good demand. There is no slowdown (for good developers)," Malayappan told the paper. "Customers are choosing to buy homes from good developers. The market has been able to differentiate who can deliver and who cannot," he said.