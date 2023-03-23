 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Life Insurance plans to maximize rural penetration; hopes to grow AUM to Rs 13,000 cr by FY25

Mar 23, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

A major element of this growth will be doubling of our individual premium collection to Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years from Rs 525 crore in FY22.

Started in 2005, Shriram Life began as a joint venture between the Shriram Group and the South African financial services group Sanlam.

Shriram Life Insurance, which already nets 44 per cent of its premium from rural markets, is planning to maximize rural penetration and hopes to grow its assets under management by 45 per cent to Rs 13,000 crore by FY25.

As of December 2022, the Chennai-based company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 8,573 crore, down from Rs 8,900 crore a year ago and hopes to close the current fiscal with Rs 9,000 crore AUM, up from Rs 7,683 in March 2022.

"We're maximizing our rural penetration on the heels of our digital processes and platforms. Already we get almost 44 per cent of our business from the rural markets, and with the new push, we hope to take this to 50 per cent by FY25," Casparus Kromhout, the managing director and chief executive of Shriram Life, told PTI from Chennai on Thursday.