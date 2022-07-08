English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Shriram group's two insurance JVs to have independent holding companies: Shriram Capital CFO Subhasri Sriram

    The two insurance ventures will be quarantined from each other to avoid adverse cross-effects of business worries.

    KT Jagannathan
    July 08, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    With the Chennai-based Shriram group on the verge of completing a significant structural reorganisation, the CFO of Shriram Capital Subhasri Sriram has said that the two insurance joint ventures of the group will have independent holding companies.

    The Shriram group has a general as well as life insurance venture with Sanlam of South Africa as joint venture partners.

    Under the structural reorganisation proposal Shriram Capital, the holding company, is being merged with Shriram Transport. To facilitate this revamp, the insurance ventures of the Shriram group are sought to be demerged from Shriram Capital. The entire reorganisation plan is now awaiting clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), she said.

    According to her, the two insurance ventures will be quarantined from each other so that there are no adverse cross-effects of business worries.

    Jasmit Singh Gujral, Executive Vice-President of Shriram General Insurance, made it clear that the structural reorganisation would not alter the business focus of the firm. Amidst this organisational revamp at the group level, Shiram General Insurance has moved forward to ink a pact with City Union Bank (CUB), one of the oldest private sector banks in the country. The formal coming together of two household names in this part of the world, in fact, solidifies the long-nurtured relationship between these two iconic entities.

    Close

    Related stories

    Under the corporate agency agreement between them, CUB will distribute the products of Shriram General Insurance across its 727 branches in the country. CUB, in fact, had earlier a tie-up with Bharat Re, a broking firm once owned by the Shriram Group. According to Dr. N. Kamakodi, MD and CEO of CUB, the private bank’s partnership with Shriram General Insurance was the consequence of a change in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) rules, which now allow a bank to have tie-ups with three insurance firms across categories.

    According to Anil Kumar Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Shriram General Insurance, the bulk of revenue for the company comes from motor insurance. To a query, he said that the non-motor component comprised 8 percent of the company’s revenue. He said that the claims settlement time for the company has come down to 24 days now. Efforts are on to reduce it further to 20 days, he added.

     
    KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
    Tags: #insurance #National Company law Tribunal #Shriram Capital
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 06:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.