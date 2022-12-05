 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram group operationalises largest retail NBFC Shriram Finance; to focus on non-vehicle financing

Dec 05, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST

The new company, to be headquartered in Mumbai, has over 6.7 million customers being served at over 3,600 branches across the country, barring Nagaland, by its 57,000 employees, 3,000 of them hired since the merger announcement.

Shriram Finance — created out of the merger of Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance and ex-holding firm Shriram Capital — has become operational from Monday and is looking at growing its non-vehicle financing book faster going forward.

The company is heavily dependent on used-commercial vehicle finance and its overall vehicle finance vertical contributed 77.5 per cent of its over Rs 1.71 lakh crore loan book now.

The new company wants to take this proportion down to 60 per cent over the next two-three years and pare it further down to 50 per cent over the next five years or so, management led by Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman, and Y S Chakravarti, managing director & chief executive of Shriram Finance, told reporters here announcing the operationalisation of the new entity.

The employees-owned Shriram Group had last December announced merger of Shriram Transport Finance which is the industry leader in used vehicles finance, and its NBFC arm Shriram City Union Finance, creating the country's largest retail non-banking finance company (NBFC) Shriram Finance with over Rs 1.71 lakh crore of assets under management and a net worth of Rs 40,900 crore and net income of Rs 2,900 crore in the first half the current fiscal.

In FY22, its net income stood at Rs 3,500 crore. Shriram Capital was the holding company of these two operational entities.

