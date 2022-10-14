Shriram Group may bid for IDBI Bank in battle with Prem Watsa

Shriram Group may submit an initial bid or expression of interest for state-owned lender IDBI Bank, The Economic Times said.

The Chennai-headquartered financier may float a separate holding company to participate in IDBI Bank’s privatisation process. Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial is also believed to be a contender.

The entry of R Thyagarajan-led Shriram — which operates in segments such as commercial vehicle financing, two-wheeler financing and micro, small and medium enterprise loans -- has set the stage for a two-way contest for IDBI Bank.

Shriram Group is also in talks to form a bidding consortium with financial investors, the report added.

It was amongst 18 participants that attended virtual roadshows organised by the government in April to brief potential suitors about the privatisation plan of IDBI Bank.

The government had released a preliminary information memorandum on October 7, detailing its proposal to sell a majority stake in IDBI Bank. The deadline for submission of EoIs for IDBI Bank is December 16.

Asked about his company's interest in the upcoming privatisation of banks, Fairfax chairman Prem Watsa told ET in an interview earlier this year that it was "looking at all of those opportunities".

The government and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are selling 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.

Their combined ownership in the bank is 94.72 per cent. After the stake sale they will collectively retain 34 per cent stake. Interested parties need to have a minimum net worth of Rs 22,500 crore to submit an EoI.