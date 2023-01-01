 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Finance offers up to 9.36% FD rate to select depositors from January 1; details here

Moneycontrol News
Jan 01, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

Shriram will offer additional interest of 0.50 percent per annum will be paid for senior citizens and additional interest of 0.10 per cent per annum women depositors, the company said.

Retail Non-banking finance company (NBFC), Shriram Finance Limited has announced a hike a hike in fixed deposit rates by 5 to 30 basis points across different tenures.

The NBFC will offer additional interest of 0.50 percent per annum for senior citizens and additional interest of 0.10 per cent per annum women depositors, it said. Also, an additional 0.25 per cent rate per annum will be paid on all renewals, the company added.

With this, women depositors who are senior citizens and renewing their deposits can earn interest up to 9.36 percent interest rate on FDs, effective from January 1, 2023, the company said in a press release on December 31.

The  9.36 percent rate will be applicable to 60 months deposits. Shriram finance will offer a rate of 8.45 percent to deposits in 60 months maturity. Senior citizens can get additional 0.5 percent. With additional rates for women depositors, the effective rate will be around 9.36 percent.

All above tenures will be available for both offline and online investments, the company said. Banks and NBFCs have been hiking deposit rates in the recent months to mop up funds in the face of tight liquidity.