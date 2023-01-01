Shriram Finance offers up to 9.36% FD rate to select depositors from January 1; details here

live bse live

Retail Non-banking finance company (NBFC), Shriram Finance Limited has announced a hike a hike in fixed deposit rates by 5 to 30 basis points across different tenures.

The NBFC will offer additional interest of 0.50 percent per annum for senior citizens and additional interest of 0.10 per cent per annum women depositors, it said. Also, an additional 0.25 per cent rate per annum will be paid on all renewals, the company added.

With this, women depositors who are senior citizens and renewing their deposits can earn interest up to 9.36 percent interest rate on FDs, effective from January 1, 2023, the company said in a press release on December 31.

The 9.36 percent rate will be applicable to 60 months deposits. Shriram finance will offer a rate of 8.45 percent to deposits in 60 months maturity. Senior citizens can get additional 0.5 percent. With additional rates for women depositors, the effective rate will be around 9.36 percent.

All above tenures will be available for both offline and online investments, the company said. Banks and NBFCs have been hiking deposit rates in the recent months to mop up funds in the face of tight liquidity.

State Bank of India (SBI), country’s largest lender, now offers 6.75 percent to deposits in the maturity of 1-3 years while for senior citizens, the rate is 7.25 percent. Similarly, ICICI Bank offers 7 percent to deposits up to 18 months tenure and 7.5 percent to senior citizens.

Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank too have increased deposit rates to 7 percent for 18 months to 24 months Maturity bracket. Smaller private banks offer even higher rates. DCB Bank, for instance, now offers 7.5 percent for deposits over 18 months and for more than 700 days , the bank offers 7.85 percent. Dhanlaxmi Bank offers 7.25 percent rate of interest for deposits with 555 days maturity.

With inflation beginning to fall, real returns (adjusting inflation) are turning positive. Inflation, as measured by the retail prices, fell to a 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month. The fall in inflation in November follows a similar drop in October, allowing it to fall below the 6 percent upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6 percent tolerance band for the first time in 2022.