Shriram City Finance launches AI platform for express two wheeler loans: Check how to apply

The digital and paperless two-wheeler loan facility is available round the clock which will allow In-principal approval for a loan without the need to visit the branch or submit physical documents.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
Representative Image

Shriram City Union Finance has launched an AI-enabled lending platform - Express Two-wheeler Loans (E2L) platform that will allow instant loan approval of up to 100 percent on-road price of the two-wheelers.

Customers will have to upload bank statements and provide basic details and after the approval can present the voucher number to the dealer. Dealer can then review all the relevant customer details on the handheld device

BRE-supported AI-based tool calculates eligibility and generates an in-principal sanction letter/voucher. Customer is given maximum eligibility, thereby allowing them to choose a costlier brand if needed, India's largest two-wheeler financer said in a press statement.

“India’s growing digital loan market is set to touch $1 trillion by 2024, and Shriram City being a leader in two-wheeler financing aims to further expand its market share through the newly launched E2L facility. This will enable customers to meet their financial requirements from the comfort of their homes," " YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance said in a statement.

"The platform will allow both existing and non-Shriram City customers to avail instant two-wheeler loans through our App or website in a completely paperless and digital manner. Technology is the backbone of all innovation at Shriram Group, and we are constantly working towards providing a superior customer experience," he added.

Here are the steps to avail of the loan in a few simple steps as below:

Log in to Shriram City Union Finance, click on two-wheeler loans - Apply now or download MyShriramCity App.

Step 1: Provide basic details

Step 2: Select Vehicle

Step 3: Provide financial details

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Get an online voucher (in-principal sanction letter)

Step 6: Visit dealer for your bike delivery
Tags: #loan #Shriram Finance #Two-wheeler
first published: Sep 7, 2021 12:20 pm

