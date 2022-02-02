MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Shriram AMC to sell significant minority stake to Mission 1 of US, seeking to expand business 

    Mission 1 Investments will subscribe to compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) and warrants within 18 months at a conversion price of Rs 124.30 per share, a premium of 24% over Tuesday’s closing price.

    KT Jagannathan
    February 02, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    US-based Mission 1 Investments LLC is set to buy a significant minority stake in Shriram Asset Management Company Limited (Shriram AMC), infusing funds into the money manager to help it expand its range of products.

    At a meeting held on February 2, the board of Shriram AMC approved the strategic investment by Mission 1 Investments, which will hold a 23 percent stake in the company after the transaction is completed, a statement by the former said.

    Mission 1 Investments will subscribe to compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) and warrants within 18 months at a conversion price of Rs 124.30 per share, a premium of 24 percent over Tuesday’s closing price. The statement did not disclose the total value of the deal, but a company source put it at Rs 35 crore.

    Shriram Credit Comany Ltd, the promoter of Shriram AMC, will invest a further Rs 50 crore into the business by way of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPs) at the same conversion price of Rs 124.30 each. The transaction is subject to approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator.

    Shriram Credit currently owns 68.67 percent of the paid-up capital of Shriram AMC. This will drop to 62.55 percent post conversion. Upon completion of the transaction, Mission 1 Investments will hold 23 percent and the remaining will be owned by the public.

    Close

    Related stories

    “This partnership sharpens Shriram Group’s focus and attention towards building an investment solutions platform that is truly focused on empowering the end consumer – both retail and institutional,” the Shriram AMC statement said.

    Mission 1 Investments is an impact-focused investment partnership with the dual mission of democratizing access to investments and wealth creation, as well as generating strong financial returns for its partners.

    Mission 1’s owners include veteran investors Gaurav Patankar, Amit Rajpal and Eric Wetlaufer, among other partners. Together, the team has 120+ years of executive and investment experience across global markets.

    “Successful investing and wealth creation should not be an exclusive preserve of the Top 1 percent of society and by investing in Shriram Asset Management Company, we hope to help level the field via a new-age client-centric platform that can create scalable, customizable and low-friction investment solutions,” Patankar and Wetlaufer said.

    Shriram AMC will now focus on tailoring transparent, thematic investment solutions to end-users, combining mathematical models and human insights.

    The company appointed  R. Vaidyanathan, a retired member of the faculty at Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore, as its chairman.

    The AMC said 10 percent of its equity would be set aside for employee stock options, with an additional provision of 10 percent at a future date.

    “The Shriram Group is fully committed to reinvigorating the mutual fund business. Towards this, we are bringing investors who are growth conscious and aligned with the group’s passion for responsible growth and impact at the bottom of the pyramid,” said Akhilesh Singh, vice-chairman of Shriram Credit Company.

    “Going forward, we will launch solutions leveraging our deep tech architecture, our connect with customers and a creative product-set focused on value creation for the common investor,” Singh added.

    Shriram Group is one of India’s leading financial services firms with a presence in commercial vehicle financing, retail financing, chit funds, equipment financing, housing finance, life insurance, general insurance, stock broking and  wealth advisory services with a total client base of 20+ million customers.
    KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
    Tags: #Shriram AMC
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 05:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.