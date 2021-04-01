Shri Ram College of Commerce’s fest ‘Business Conclave 2021’ on April 3 & 4

The 13th edition of the Business Conclave will include informative speaker sessions, first-ever Master classes, and competitive events that will test participants’ knowledge and thinking abilities.

Students union of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) is hosting its 13th annual management fest ‘Business Conclave 2021’ themed “Unmuting Ideas, Unravelling Possibilities,” on April 3-4, this year.

The fest is aimed at helping the student community “become better suited to address the issues of tomorrow and to facilitate the change that the nation needs,” as per a statement from the union.

The event will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as such will host internationally acclaimed speakers at the event this year, it added.

To attend you can register on the event website here at www.srccbusinessconclave.com

Speaker session highlights

Discussions on topics ranging from policy to finance, journalism to economics, and politics to law, will be facilitated at the event.

The sessions will also include a special segment called ‘Unwind’ featuring artists from across India. Among these will be comedians Zakir Khan and Rahul Subramanium, who will host stand-up comedy sessions and an hour long live concert by rising Indian pop star Anuv Jain.

For the first time, taking advantage of the virtual format, the fest this year will have international representation in the form of participation from the governments of Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

Speakers expected

Among the speakers this year include Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Narayana Murthy, Co-Founder of Infosys; Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power; Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD of HUL; Kunal Shah, Founder of Cred; Kanwal Rekhi, the first Indian American Founder and CEO to take a venture-backed company public on the NASDAQ; Justice NV Ramana; the first woman IPS officer of India Kiran Bedi and spiritual guide and mentor BK Sister Shivani.

A panel discussion on ‘India in 2030’ moderated by Ravi Krishnan, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, will feature experts such as Atul Chaturvedi, Chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars, Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO of Invest India, former Supreme Court Justice PC Pant and Yashish Dahiya, CEO of Policybazaar.

Masterclasses will be held on topics such as the ‘Gambler's Fallacy in Stock Market’ by CA Rachana Ranade and on ‘Storytelling and Creative Writing’ by Dhruv Sehgal, lead actor and writer of Netflix’s Little Things.

Past speakers at the event include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, late BJP leader Arun Jaitley, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and business stalwarts such as Adi Godrej, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and Naina Lad Kidwai, among others.

What else to look forward to?

Apart from speaker sessions and master classes, the fest will also have events such as the Shri Ram Case Competition, The Big Short, Market Mania, Maestro, Anthropos Kapital, Policy Knights, Young Leaders Initiative and Indian Silicon Valley. These will see pan-India participation and cash prizes.

Besides the fest itself, the event would also host its annual University Fair, presented by RMIT University, on a virtual platform. This will include university admission representatives from global universities such as the University of Warwick, Durham University and others.

The fest is being presented by the University of Warwick, co-sponsored by Nescafé, powered by Real11 and associated with the BSE.