Shree Cement denies being under govt scanner, says no inspection order received

Hours after reports said on July 11 that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has issued an inspection order against Shree Cement, the company issued a denial, saying that it has received no such communication from the government.

"We would like to inform that the company has not received any communication/notice/inspection order from the government so far. As such, company is unable to comment over the same at this point of time," the cement maker said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in the day, CNBC TV-18 had reported, citing sources, that the MCA has issued an inspection order against Shree Cement, after taking cognisance of issues with respect to related party transactions, corporate governance matters, and the issues pertaining to alleged improper tax filings.

The news, followed by Shree Cement's denial, comes around two weeks after NDTV reported that multiple searches at the company's locations revealed that it had allegedly evaded taxes worth Rs 23,000 crore.

In response to the report, Shree Cement had then issued a statement to news agency Reuters, saying, "We are extending full cooperation with the Income Tax Department for the ongoing survey. The survey is yet to conclude, and we dismiss the speculative reports about tax evasion."

"As a responsible corporate citizen, Shree Cement follows the highest corporate governance standards," it added.

Following the news, however, the stock of Shree Cement was hammered by 10 percent, as it opened at Rs 22,630.75 apiece on the BSE on June 26, marking the steepest intraday drop in over three years.

In the trading session on July 11, the scrip settled at Rs 23,940 apiece on the BSE, which was 0.71 percent lower as against the previous day's close.