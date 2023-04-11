 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Short-term pain but long-term opportunities: How Indian space tech ecosystem is tackling global inflationary trends

Aihik Sur
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

There has been a rise in launch prices globally, driven by a tight launch market. For Indian space tech start-ups, which are facing difficulty in obtaining funds from foreign VCs, new financial mechanisms could prove to be the saviour.

Last week, the Indian government approved the Indian Space Policy 2023, which the government claims would boost private participation in the space industry.

With worldwide inflation and high demand for rockets playing its part in increasing the prices of launches and ridesharing, the Indian space tech ecosystem is looking at increased cost of operations, difficulty in obtaining funds from foreign venture capitalists (VCs), and attracting clientele from international markets, said experts.

However, the commencement of commercial operations of Indian space tech start-ups Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos, and at least four such others, would help in addressing the increasing demand for launch services, said Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner of deep tech VC firm Speciale Invest, whose portfolio includes Agnikul, GalaxEye Space, and Astrogate, among others.

The difficulty in obtaining funds from foreign VCs will also stimulate the formulation of new financial mechanisms, said Chaitanya Giri, a space scientist and associate professor at FLAME University.

Giri said that in the long run, this will stimulate domestic investments in Indian space tech start-ups, and also help in formation of new financial mechanisms such as dual-purpose equity-traded funds in the aerospace-space sector, or defence-space sector.