Short Call | Wipro, ICICI Bank, Macrotech Developers in focus; retail investors a wary lot in US

“Good ideas and good products are a dime a dozen. Good execution and good management - in a word, good people - are rare.” - Arthur Rock

It is advantage bulls at the start of the week after a strong set of quarterly numbers from index heavyweights ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. Renewed selling by foreign institutional investors though is a dampener, bulls will be watching closely if Friday’s net sales of Rs 2,000 crore plus by overseas investors is a one-off or a harbinger of more selling to come.

Wipro

The company will consider a buyback of shares on Thursday. The stock could see a brief bump-up, but further gains will depend on the management commentary and guidance post-quarterly earnings. The stock appeared to be the comeback trail after rising almost fourfold from the pandemic lows between March 2020 and December 2021.

Since then, it has fallen much sharper than its peers (nearly 50 percent), so much so that it hardly finds a mention when frontline IT stocks are discussed. Wipro’s business growth over the last few quarters has been erratic compared to peers, but that appears to have largely been priced in. The big question is whether the company can surprise positively when the heavyweights of the industry are guarded in their outlook for the rest of the year.

ICICI Bank

For all the talk about net interest margins shrinking for the industry in general, ICICI Bank has proved naysayers wrong with a 20-basis point improvement quarter-on-quarter to 4.9 percent. Question is whether this is peak NIM and the market has factored it in the stock price. ICICI Bank is the most loved stock among analysts at this point and the strong fourth quarter numbers justify the popularity.

The bank has delivered strong numbers four quarters in a row now, but the stock has been in consolidation mode since November when it hit a peak of Rs 950. Since banks are a proxy of the economy, ICICI Bank’s numbers may to an extent assuage concerns about a slowdown in the economy.

There has been a flood of positive analyst calls after the numbers, and bulls are counting on the earnings and target price upgrades for a breakout on the upside soon enough. Goldman Sachs is among the few who are guarded in their optimism. The broker sees pre-provisioning profits slow down in FY24-FY25 and has taken the stock off its conviction list while maintaining a 'buy' call.

Macrotech Developers

The latest earnings report shows why the market was wary in greeting the developer’s March quarter business update. Revenues, operating profit and margins are down year-on-year. The 1:1 bonus issue should, however, keep the stock in play for the next couple of sessions. Analysts are not too enthused about the March quarter performance for high-end property developers in general, because the strong demand for luxury homes was mainly because of high net worth individuals try to avoid the new capital gains tax rules on property sales that kick in from March.

The Macrotech Developers stock is yet to fully recover from the hammering in March when the price fell by 20 percent. High interest rates and a slowing job market are the big concern for the sector right now

Retail investors mellow

US retail investors still love stocks, but not with the same passion as was seen in 2020 and 2021. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, there are growing signs that the investing euphoria of recent years has faded.

“Individuals are increasingly favoring diversified ETFs over single stocks, they are trading less actively, and by at least one measure, they are pulling back from the riskier options market.”

Nevertheless, experts say sustained healthy purchases from individuals is one of the reasons for the S&P 500 rising nearly 8 percent despite the banking turmoil and a looming recession.

Business (not) as usual?

The global narrative surrounding the surge in aviation and hospitality stocks has been largely centred on the resumption of business travel, which is considered a major pillar of the industry's recovery. But that story may be exaggerated. The days of high-flying, big-spending business travel may be over for good, reports CNBC.com, quoting a report by Morning Consult.

“Tighter corporate budgets and new ways of virtual working have permanently changed business travel, according to the report, titled “Business, but Not as Usual.” The report says the demographics are changing too — business travelers are now younger and more likely to fly in economy class, with about half earning less than $50,000 a year.”

Lithium wars

Chile is planning to nationalise its lithium industry, using a model where the state will partner with companies to enable local development, reports mining.com. Last year, Mexico had done the same. This trend may not be music to the ears of electric vehicle makers:

“Mexico is seeking to create a regional lithium association with Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, which has which has about 65 percent. of the world’s known resources of the metal. Argentina, Chile, Bolivia and Brazil, in turn, are exploring the creation of a lithium cartel of sorts in charge of expanding South America’s processing capacity.”