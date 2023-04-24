 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Short Call | Wipro, ICICI Bank, Macrotech Developers in focus; retail investors a wary lot in US

Santosh Nair
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

Renewed selling by foreign institutional investors though is a dampener, bulls will be watching closely if Friday’s net sales of Rs 2,000 crore plus by overseas investors is a one-off or a harbinger of more selling to come

The global narrative surrounding the surge in aviation and hospitality stocks has been largely centred on the resumption of business travel.

“Good ideas and good products are a dime a dozen. Good execution and good management - in a word, good people - are rare.” - Arthur Rock

It is advantage bulls at the start of the week after a strong set of quarterly numbers from index heavyweights ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. Renewed selling by foreign institutional investors though is a dampener, bulls will be watching closely if Friday’s net sales of Rs 2,000 crore plus by overseas investors is a one-off or a harbinger of more selling to come.

Wipro

The company will consider a buyback of shares on Thursday. The stock could see a brief bump-up, but further gains will depend on the management commentary and guidance post-quarterly earnings. The stock appeared to be the comeback trail after rising almost fourfold from the pandemic lows between March 2020 and December 2021.