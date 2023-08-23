Short Call | Wealthy investors' rush for profit, CarTrade vrooms, F&O punters' craze for Nifty Midcap, GMR Infra in focus

With Nifty Bank and Nifty continuing to trade in a narrow range, more punters are seeking their daily fix in Midcap Nifty contracts.

Benign neglect is the secret to long-term investing success. - Charles Ellis

The India story still looks good but choose the stocks carefully - that’s the mantra, for now, given the dour mood in global markets. The easy money in smallcaps and microcaps appear to have been made, and wealthy investors are now trying to figure how they can cash some of their paper profits in these stocks. Hopes of a rate cut in the near future have all but vanished, and the focus now is on technical levels for key indices (will Nifty break 19300, will it take out 19,600?)

CarTrade

Two years ago, around this time, CarTrade tech’s disastrous listing was the early sign of the IPO market having peaked. Investors who bought the stock in the IPO or anytime over the next six months have had little to cheer so far. Over the last 16 months, a few brokerages have started looking at the stock, but that has not yet drawn institutional investors. Like with most new-age businesses, investors are looking for signs of profitability before whipping out their wallets.

The call with analysts to discuss the finer points of the OLX Autos acquisition seems to have impressed enough people to drive the stock higher by nearly 5 percent on Tuesday. Question is whether the momentum can sustain. Previous rallies in the stock have fizzled out and some of the analysts who initiated coverage on the stock later trimmed their targets and some even reversed their rating.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Right now, in the bull corner for CarTrade are Citi, Nomura and JM Financial, all of whom see long term value from the acquisition though it may weigh on earnings in the short term.

One time bull Kotak Institutional Equities had a contrarian view on the acquisition when it downgraded its rating on the stock to sell last month following the acquisition .

From the report

"The acquisition marks a reversal in CartTade’s strategy, which typically shunned asset heavy buy-and-sell models. Our industry discussions reveal that OLX Autos may require more funding over the next few years. High competitive intensity and lack of clarity on regulations pertaining to GST registration of small dealers may defer value creation from this business for CarTrade. "

Stay put

Traders are playing the boom in domestic air passenger traffic volumes through airport developer GMR Infra. Sharp rise in put writing on Tuesday, with the largest accumulation happening at 58 strikes where put open interest zoomed 324 times. The rise in open interest comes with increase in share price – a telltale sign of bullish momentum in the stock.

India Ratings and Research has maintained its positive outlook for Indian airports citing traffic recovery and over 30 percent growth in non-aeronautical revenue. It sees international passenger traffic at Indian airports to exceed pre-Covid levels in FY24 as well.

Midcap mania

With Nifty Bank and Nifty continuing to trade in a narrow range, more punters are seeking their daily fix in Midcap Nifty contracts. Contracts on the index , which used to figure close to the bottom of the heap till a few months back, are now among the most actively traded.

Data showed calls increased 247 percent, while puts jumped 288 percent. The largest accumulation of calls was at 8,700, acting as immediate resistance for the day, while maximum puts was at 8,500, acting as immediate support.

Contra view

While the Street cheers Corporate India’s first-quarter performance, Sunil Tirumalai of UBS has a slightly different take on the big picture. The first quarter has been one of the weakest quarters compared to market expectations, he told CNBC-TV18. Raw material costs may have cooled, but companies’ selling, in general, employee costs have been rising across sectors. While he sees room for earnings upgrades in financials and in autos to some extent, he feels Indian earnings growth look average from an emerging market viewpoint. Tirumalai expects that the consensus earnings growth estimate of 14-15 percent for FY24 may be a tad optimistic.

Mixed veg

For traders starved of action in this listless market, here’s a tip – head to your local vegetable market to witness an adrenaline-pumping across-the-board rally. As tomato prices retreat from their stratospheric heights, onions are now making consumers weep with a 33 percent jump so far this month. Beyond these kitchen staples, some small-cap vegetables like ginger and chillies see price jumps in the range of 50–150 percent amid rainfall-induced supply disruptions.

More analysts are pushing back their forecasts of a rate cut by the RBI due to this unanticipated ‘tadka’ of vegetable price rise after surge in food prices sent July inflation to a 15-month high. In fact, India’s biggest asset manager SBI Funds Management is bolstering its cash holdings on bets the central bank will raise borrowing costs further, helping it deploy funds at higher yields.

Artificial exuberance?

No prizes for guessing the most over-used phrase of this earnings season – artificial intelligence. Not just tech megacaps, even mid- and small-sized companies have started spouting words like ‘generative AI’ and ‘machine learning’. Almost 40 percent of companies in the blue-chip S&P 500 index have mentioned AI or related terms in earnings calls in the latest financial quarter, the FT reports. However, less than 16 percent mentioned it in their corresponding regulatory filings, highlighting how AI has yet to make a material impact for the vast majority of companies.

“The joke out there was that all you had to do last quarter was say ‘AI’ and your stock would pop immediately,” said Bryant VanCronkhite, a senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

Take it or leave it

The labour market in US may not be cooling at the pace the Fed would like it to, but employers are no longer paying new recruits the handsome salaries they were offering just some months back, reports WSJ.

“As the job market cools and businesses become more cautious in their hiring, many companies are paying new recruits less than they did just months ago—in some cases, much less. Some of the steepest drops have been in technology, transportation and other sectors that experienced frenzied hiring sprees in 2021 and early 2022.”

Dear diesel

The slowdown in the US and Europe and a failed strong rebound in China notwithstanding, the diesel market globally is tight because of low inventory levels, writes Tsvetana Paraskova in oilprice.com.

“Prices of middle distillates and diesel futures have jumped in recent weeks, outpacing the increase in Brent crude oil prices. Portfolio managers and speculators are increasingly betting on higher diesel prices amid seasonally low inventories of middle distillates in the United States and Europe, at a time when stocks typically build ahead of the heating season.”

Which way?

The clean energy transition will need lots of copper, but the problems in China will dampen demand for the metal. These are the two forces pulling at copper prices right now.

The recent accumulation of both short and long positions suggests funds are positioning themselves ahead of some sort of break-out from the recent trading range, writes Reuters copper specialist Andy Home.

“It’s just that there is no consensus as to whether the copper price will break upwards or downwards.”

Du-buy realty

The Chinese economy may be in the news for all the wrong reasons, but that is not the case wealthy Chinese investors, who are gradually returning to Dubai’s real estate market, according to a Bloomberg report.

“Dubai-based property broker Allsopp & Allsopp said sales to Chinese citizens surged 130 percent in the first half of the year with cash purchases making up 78 percent of transactions. Chinese transact with cash frequently for property deals, Allsopp & Allsopp Chief Financial Officer Faline Huang wrote in the report, adding that they have accumulated enough wealth before moving for overseas investment, so they can pay full cash for an easy transaction process.”

Back to square one

Shares of NYSE-listed AMC Entertainment, the poster child of the 2021 meme stock rally, fell 20 percent to hit a 52-week low of $2.46 on Tuesday. The shareholders had rejected the company’s proposal to issue fresh stock, but the management appears to have found a workaround in preferred equity units, dubbed APE shares, which are set to be converted into common stock just one year after they began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, reports CNBC.

AMC shares have almost halved over the last week following news that the APE shares would be converted.

Shubham Raj and Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this article.