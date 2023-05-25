Short Call: Siemens derating, SG Finserv rockets, Wonderla Holidays, Greek turnaround

The popular view is that downside will be limited even if the sentiment in global markets worsens further.

The mood has turned for the worse in global markets. That could temper the enthusiasm of bulls near term. Foreign fund flows continue to remain strong, leading the popular view that downside will be limited even if the sentiment in global markets worsens further. Interestingly, benchmark indices closed in the red on Wednesday despite both FIIs and domestic institutions being net buyers. What gives? One possible factor could be the unwinding of cash-futures arbitrage trades, with purchases in the cash market being offset by liquidation of futures positions. The other reason could be that high networth individuals are cashing a part of their paper profits made over the last couple of months.

Rerating story over?

Siemens shares are stabilising after Monday’s sell off over the company’s move to sell its gear motor business to Siemens AG. Leading broking firms have cut price targets citing poor corporate governance as they feel the deal is being done at a steep discount to fair value. Minority shareholder fury is not new to Siemens India, which faced similar ire way back in 2009, with the allegations being far more severe. Back then, the company had sold its IT subsidiary to its parent for a valuation which made minority shareholders see red. This sale came less than two years after the company had sold two other arms in April 2007 and August 2007 amid allegations of low valuations. Institutional investors wrote to the company accusing it of tampering with the financial performance of its subsidiaries before eventually selling it to the parent for a knockdown price. Broking firms too came out with scathing reports. “Historically, subsidiaries that have been sold to Siemens AG have witnessed erosion in EBITDA margin prior to the sale. During FY07, Siemens Public was sold at book value of Rs163.95 crore and had also experienced a decline in PBT prior to the sale,” Motilal Oswal Securities had written in its note dated January 2009.

So, is the rerating story over? That depends on whether one is convinced that the strength in the operating performance should overcome concerns relating to corporate governance standards. The stock had run up over 70 percent from late June to May this year and a correction was anyway in the offing. Even before the company’s decision to sell its gear motor business, some analysts had begun to dial down their bullish commentary on the stock citing rich valuations. Operationally, the company is on a firm wicket. MD and CEO Sunil Mathur recently told CNBCTV18 that the growth momentum can sustained, and visibility for the next 3-6 months is in focus areas like mobility and renewables is good. In addition, easing commodity prices too should help margins. But the controversy of the sale of the unit could mean that new buyers may wait for the dust to settle before firming up their view on the stock.

NBFC outlier

Shares of SG Finserv (formerly Moongipa Securities) are on a tear, hitting the upper end of the intra-day circuit filter almost every other day. This NBFC, in its previous avatar, had gotten into trouble with the regulator which barred the firm from capital markets, and impounded its assets as well as those of the previous directors. With a new promoter group in charge, some of the smart names on Dalal Street like Mukul Agarwal, Ashish Kacholia and Samit Vartak appear to be betting on a radical transformation. SG Finserv has ties to the promoter group of APL Apollo Tubes. Players tracking the stock say that SG Finserv’s plan is to get into bill discounting for traders and firms dealing in the steel products, which is an underserved market at present. This should help APL Apollo as well, as it can extend credit to its dealer network without bloating its own balance sheet. SG Finserv valuations at the moment are exorbitant though (over 10 times book value), and chatter is that lack of floating stock in the market is the main reason for the stock being on fire.

Short Call

Wonderla Holidays

Long term shareholders of Wonderla Holidays finally have something to cheer about. The stock has broken past its peak of 2018, and the strong quarterly numbers seem to suggest that investor enthusiasm may be justified. Fourth quarter earnings were up sharply year-on-year as the reopen theme is playing out in top gear. Sequentially, the numbers were down, but that is due to seasonal factors as the third quarter is always stronger than the fourth quarter. June quarter numbers are expected to be even stronger because of the summer holidays. The stock has had a solid run over the last year, doubling in value in a market that has been largely rangebound. Can this run continue? In the short term, that will depend on whether the market is willing assign a higher price earning multiple to the stock, which is right now trading at 18 times trailing earnings. Earlier this year, Wonderla MD Arun Chittilappilly had said growth rates were likely to taper in FY24 because of the high base in FY23. In addition, the company has got some capex plans lined up as well, including addition of rooms at its resorts.

The factor to watch out for will be institutional interest in the stock, because so far much of the action has been driven by HNIs, say brokers tracking the stock. Local institutions raised their stake in the company during the March quarter, but that was offset by FIIs trimming theirs, with the result that total institutional holding in the stock at the end of March was lower than that in December.

Turnaround story

Once seen as the problem child of Europe, the Greek stock market ranks among the best performing stock markets of Europe in 2023. The Athens General Composite Index is up nearly 30 percent year-to-date and over 40 percent over the past year, amid strong volumes as foreign investors are back.

Fiscal and bureaucratic reforms, an increased presence on the global stage and solid economic indicators have improved investor perceptions of Greece, economists and analysts told CNBC, as its central bank hopes for an upgrade from junk to investment grade.