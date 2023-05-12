Short Call: Savvy HNIs play momentum in MFs, BSE’s margin surprise

When the market goes down, these HNIs start loading up in their short term portfolio, and if the rebound is sharp, they cash out.

More the diversification, the more performance is likely to be average, at best. ~Lou Simpson

April equity mutual fund inflows came in as a nasty surprise, but it is not all gloom. Inflow through systematic investment plans (SIPs) continue to remain robust, even if lower by around Rs 500 crore month-on-month. This is will be a key number to keep an eye out for, and the best indicator of how retail investors are looking at mutual funds. Fund managers say many HNIs and even a section of small retail investors are now trading in mutual funds, particularly index funds and ETFs, the way they trade stocks. They now have a long term MF portfolio as well as small short term portfolio which they play around with depending on market conditions.

When the market goes down, these HNIs start loading up in their short term portfolio, and if the rebound is sharp, they cash out. Fund managers say unlike in the past, lumpsum investments surge whenever there is a steep decline in the market. This could partly explain why mutual funds were mostly sellers or not buying heavily in April even as foreign funds were aggressively mopping up shares and pushing the market higher.

BSE

The stock has quietly rallied 32 percent since late March and the latest quarterly numbers appear to give cause for hope. Gross operating margins were up sharply to 49 percent (31 percent in Q3) as the bourse managed to trim costs significantly. New BSE boss Sundararaman Ramamurthy has scrapped the incentive programme for liquidity providers in the derivatives segment from April this year, and so there will be further costs savings for the bourse. The key challenge however will for BSE to grow its topline. Revenues have risen close to 50 percent over the last couple of years, thanks to the rush of retail investors into the stock market. But things have begun to normalise, as can be seen from the slowdown in new account openings at broking firms, in demat account openings and of late, in inflows into equity mutual fund schemes as well. The stock is down around 45 percent from its record high seen in March 2022. At peak valuation, the stock was discounting one year-forward earnings by 58 times. That kind of heady price earning multiple looks unlikely near term. Also, BSE’s biggest problem is that it does not have a meaningful presence in the derivatives segment, which is where arch rival NSE is making money hand over fist. How BSE manages to do that will be key to the valuation it can command in the days to come.

Quick bytes

Godrej Consumer Products CEO Sameer Shah said his company is targeting high single digit volume growth in FY24 and an expansion in gross operating margins. He also expects a significant improvement in the Indonesia and Africa businesses. The stock has been stuck in a narrow range since August, but is up 28 percent year-on-year. Valuations are not exactly cheap, so market may be waiting for visible signs of improvement in volume growth before firming up a view.

Apollo Tyres MD Neeraj Kanwar expects the Indian tyre industry to log a double digit growth in FY24. The company does not have any major capex plans for the next 2-3 years, he said, adding that demand for passenger vehicle tyres is back and that the commercial vehicles space too was looking positive. The stock has more doubled from its July lows, so a consolidation near term could be in order.

Dr Reddy’s CEO Erez Israeli said his company has lined up multiple product launches in the US and sees the strength in that market to continue. He also maintained the long-term EBITDA margin guidance of 25 percent. Market is yet to warm to the stock, and the latest quarterly numbers have done little to boost investor confidence.

Escorts Kubota expects a flat performance in Q1, partly due to the unseasonal rains in April and the high base effect. The company is aiming for a 25 percent growth in exports for this fiscal. The price earning multiple rerating story appears to be over for the time being. And with the company admitting that the growth of the last 2-3 years may not be seen any time soon, investors may need to be more patient.

Via Dubai

A casual stroll through Moscow shows how the latest iPhones are available for same-day delivery, stores still stock Western brands like Gucci, Prada and Burberry, and gleaming Land Rovers, Audis and BMWs beckon the uber-rich. More than a year into the Ukraine war, the impact of Western sanctions is scarcely felt in Russia’s luxury sector.

The reason? Dubai.

As per this NYT report, traders in Dubai are doing brisk business catering to the Russian demand for expensive cars, designer wear and electronics.

“It’s an open secret thing,” a shop owner said. “Competition is very tough right now for Russia.”

Man’s top women

Kssshhhhnnnk!!!

Did you hear that? That’s the sound of glass ceiling shattering at Man Group. The London-listed hedge fund player with more than $144 billion in assets will be led by two women for the first time in its history by the end of this year.

The company announced that its long-time CEO Luke Ellis will be succeeded by current president Robyn Grew in September. Chairman John Cryan will make way for Anne Wade towards the end of 2023.

The shakeup is a milestone for the hedge fund industry, often seen as a shadowy, unapologetic old boys’ club with a devil-may-care approach towards life.

(Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this piece)