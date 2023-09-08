Short Call: PVR, United Breweries, Axis Bank in focus, Saudi metal ambition, dollar strength

Foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers on Thursday.

The history of markets is one of overreaction in both directions. ~ Peter Bernstein

Equity investors in the US are fretting about interest rates staying at elevated levels for longer than expected. Back in India, interest rates and inflation seem to be the least of the concerns. And neither is anybody talking about valuations, or the weakness in the rupee, or rising crude prices. This seems to be the season to blindly believe in every story that is doing the rounds. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers on Thursday.

Coal India

Stock jumped 7 percent on massive volumes on Thursday. Macquarie’s Sandeep Bhatia says old fashioned power will continue for the next 20 years as India will depend on thermal power. That means demand for coal should remain strong. Oilprice.com’s Irina Slav writes that Europe’s switch from pipeline gas to LNG is reshaping the global LNG market, putting a permanent floor under prices. This means some buyer countries may be priced out of this market and turn to other sources of energy like coal. “Europe is now over-reliant on LNG for its energy needs, and prices must remain robust throughout the year” writes BofA’s commodity strategist Francisco Blanch. That’s because if prices were to fall, the poorer energy importers would likely swoop down on any available volumes, threatening Europe’s supply security.

Jubilant Foodworks

Shares paused for a breather on Thursday, ended 1.4 percent lower. The narrative around the stock is that the upcoming cricket World cup will boost demand for pizzas. But wait, World Cup 2019 did not exactly send same store sales (SSS) growth soaring, point out Macquarie analysts. The big challenge for Jubilant right now is competitive intensity, and pressure on margins as it rapidly adds stores.

PVR

Stock rose 1 percent, indicating that the market may have for the time being priced in bumper earnings from Jawan’s record opening and the strong performance in August. If Jawan turns out to be blockbuster, occupancy level might surpass even pre-Covid levels, says Elara’s Karan Taurani. A 1 percent change in occupancy is equal to Rs 80-90 crore on operating profits, he says. Those who have been trading in and out of the stock over the last 5-6 years would have made more money than someone who has been a holding on to it patiently. That is because a few flop movies in succession has market rushing to slam the stock, wiping many months of gains. In addition there has been the constant fear of OTT bleeding multiplexes.

short call

United Breweries

Stock rose 5 percent on Thursday after the company announced the appointment of Vivek Gupta as MD and CEO. Futures data indicate short covering of positions. But the bears could be back unless the company is able to show consistency in its profit margins and execution. Key for new CEO will be to drive profitable growth with focus on premiumisation, says broking firm Investec, adding that execution will be a “critical monitorable.” Investec has a hold rating on the stock. Most liquor stocks have had a goon run in 2023, but the street has been cold to the United Breweries stock, very much like the chilled fare that the company serves.

Axis Bank

Deposits are still being repriced to high rates, and so net interest margins are likely to be under pressure Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry told CNBCTV18. And when interest rates are cut, the loans will be repriced lower at a faster rate compared to deposits, he said. Interestingly, savers don’t be rushing to park money in banks despite deposit rates having risen sharply over the last year. And that could be a problem, says Chaudhry, as strong deposit growth is key to sustaining a similar growth in credit offtake.

Heavy metal

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is prepared to pour billions of dollars into tapping the more than $1.3 trillion of metal reserves in his country. The plan is turning the country into a metals hub that can make a dent in a global industry, reports Bloomberg. Saudi Arabia has no shortage of wealth or ambition. Key will be convincing international mining companies it’s worth their while.

Pump and jump

The SEC is probing billionaire Ryan Cohen’s ownership—and surprise sale—of Bed Bath & Beyond shares, according to an exclusive report in WSJ. Cohen bought 11.8 percent in the housewares retailer and pushed for changes to sales strategy, but abruptly sold the shares in August 2022, just days after tweeting positively about the company. Cohen raked in nearly $60 million on that five-month bet. Bed Bath filed for bankruptcy in April this year.

Strong dollar

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's performance versus a basket of major peers, gained around 0.1% to 104.86 on Wednesday, after surging to a new six-month high of 105.03 earlier in the session. Strong dollar spells bad news for oil importing nations like India, more so at a time when oil prices have been inching higher.

ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT, the wildly popular artificial intelligence chatbot launched in November, saw aggregate monthly website visits decline for the third month in a row in August, reports Reuters, quoting data by analytics firm Similarweb. But August worldwide unique visitors ticked up to 180.5 million users from 180 million. School coming back into session in September may help ChatGPT's traffic and usage, and some schools have begun to embrace it, the report added

No insurance

Some insurers have stopped adding new policies in states like Florida, California and others that have been heavily affected by climate-related events, making disaster recovery harder for people in those regions and reinsurance more difficult to attain, reports CNBC. Natural disasters led to roughly $130 billion in insured losses globally last year, according to Aon. Hurricane Ian, which caused severe flooding in Florida and Cuba in 2022, accounted for around $50 billion to $55 billion of that amount.