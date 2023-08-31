Short Call: MSCI candidates in focus, Diagnostic shares regain favour, Escorts faithfuls reap bumper gains

Market is struggling to sustain at higher levels, as evident from the way key indices closed well off the day’s highs.

In my investing career, the best gains usually have come in the third or fourth year, not in the third or fourth week or the third or fourth month. ~ Peter Lynch

Market is struggling to sustain at higher levels, as evident from the way key indices closed well off the day’s highs. Stocks that are set to be part of the MSCI indices are expected to be volatile as operators hand over stock to fund managers, mostly in the closing hours of trade. Operators are at an advantage here as fund managers whose schemes are benchmarked to the MSCI indices have no option to buy the shares at whatever prices available since they have to rejig their portfolios in line with the latest changes.

Health check

Shares of diagnostic companies have come off recent highs, but trading volumes suggest that they are beginning to find takers at declines. So what has changed over the last 2-3 months?

“The problem was that the market has been treating all diagnostic companies alike, when their business models are actually different,” InCred Capital Healthcare PMS fund manager Aditya Khemka told Short Call. “There are pathology firms and radiology firms. Even within these companies, some are B2C (business to consumer), some are B2B (business to business) and then there are firms that are B2G (business to government). The pathology business is easier to disrupt because tests can be done remotely, that is where you are seeing the discount war triggered by new firms offering these tests at very low prices. But the radiology business is hard to disrupt because patients have to go to the centre in person. Theoretically, pathology firms may be easier to disrupt, but history shows that the probability of it low. Case in point is the financial performance of Healthians, which has been around for around 8 years and was not making money till last year. Market is finally taking note of these nuances, and treating each company on merit,” Khemka said.

Marcellus’s Saurabh Mukherjea too is bullish on the sector.

“With PE funding having dried up, many of the diagnostic start ups that mushroomed during the pandemic are now struggling. So, competitive intensity has abated significantly,” Mukherjea told Short Call.

“The diagnostics market is huge—around $10 billion—and organised players account for only $2 bn of it, so there is immense room for growth. It would have been foolish to assume that the massive profits during the pandemic would have gone on for ever. Valuations have become far more reasonable now, and the companies are generating good cash flows even now. So even if the firms were to be given valuations in line with their cash flow growth, which is in the mid-20s, you are still getting a good deal at current prices,” Mukherjea said.

short call

Bumper harvest

Shares of tractor major Escorts continue to be on a tear, hitting a record high on Tuesday. The buzz is that the company may sell its railway business. The company has said that it keeps exploring options for various business, and that the railway business sale plan was speculation it did not want to comment on. But the market appears convinced, going by the frenzy in the stock. The railway business accounts for 10 percent of Escorts total revenues. Derivatives data suggests that Tuesday’s rally was fuelled further by short covering of positions.

Purely on the valuations of its tractor business, analysts feel that the stock may be overvalued. The company reported a strong set of earnings, with margin improvement across its tractor, construction equipment and railway businesses, CLSA retained its sell rating on the stock, saying valuations were expensive since the tractor industry growth was likely to be in single digits this year. HSBC retained its ‘hold’ rating, while raising target price to Rs 2400

More losses ahead

The Bank of England’s losses on bonds bought to shore up the UK economy from 2009 to 2022 will be “materially higher than projected until the middle of the decade,” according to Deutsche Bank, reported CNBC. The pace at which the central bank has had to tighten monetary policy in a bid to tame inflation has resulted in bond prices falling sharper than was expected. Already in July, the UK Treasury transferred £14.3 billion to the Bank of England to cover the losses, a good £5.4 billion more than what had been forecast in March.

Lithium play

Saudi Arabia-based investment company Energy Capital Group (ECG) has invested in US-based Pure Lithium, a company that specializes in lithium metal batteries, for an undisclosed sum, reports oilprice.com. Pure Lithium is looking to establish a fully integrated supply chain in Saudi Arabia, using its proprietary technology that extracts lithium from oil field brines.

Saudi Arabia is increasingly investing in clean energy, with state-owned Saudi Aramco launched a $1.5 billion Sustainability Fund, the largest-ever sustainability-focused venture capital funds in the world.

China diary

No walk in the park

Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings Co. warned that it may default on its debt and raised concerns about staying in business after the posting a record first-half loss of almost $7 billion, reports Bloomberg.

Country Garden said that if its financial performance continues to deteriorate, the group might not be able to meet its debt obligations, “which may result in default,” according to a filing Wednesday. The developer also cited “material uncertainties” that may cast “significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Some relief

Consumer spending bounced back in August after a tepid July, according to the China Beige Book’s survey of Chinese businesses released Thursday, reported CNBC. All five categories — apparel, automotive, food, furniture and appliances and luxury — saw a marked increase in sales this month, versus July, the report said. However, China’s massive property sector continued to worsen in August, the survey found.