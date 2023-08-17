Short Call | More green lights to railways, focus on Olectra, Adani Power, worry over rising yields, aluminium

A section of the market feels it may be too early to celebrate Infosys deal.

A good record doesn’t necessarily prove good management. Outside economic factors such as the business cycle can make any company look good for a while - Robert Wilson

The market shrugged off a shaky start on Wednesday and closed in the green, indicating that ‘buy-on-dips’ is still the best strategy for now. Things are not looking too good at the global level, though. Federal Reserve officials expressed concern about the pace of inflation and have hinted at more rate hikes, minutes of the recent Fed meeting indicated.

Olectra Greentech, JBM Auto

The stocks surged after the Cabinet on Wednesday approved ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ under which around 10,000 electric city buses will be deployed across cities. This is a Rs 57,613-crore public private partnership project (PPP) of

which Rs 20,000 crore will be provided by the central government. Both companies are leading players in the electric bus segment. The financial health of majority of the state or city transport undertakings is somewhat concerning to put it mildly. But execution risks are not something that the market wants to be bothered with at this point. Why let fundamentals come in the way of a good story? Also, institutional investors are not yet biting into the Olectra story despite the dramatic run up in the stock price.

More green lights

The railway story still seems to have some steam left, or at least the government is ensuring that. The Cabinet on Wednesday approved seven multi-tracking projects worth Rs 32,5000 crore. These projects will cover 34 districts in nine states, and will increase the existing network of the Indian Railways by 2,339 km. The development infused a fresh lease of life into some of the railway stocks on Wednesday, as there is a growing belief among investors that railway is a growth story in perpetuity.

GQG Power

Another vote of confidence for the Adani group from GQG Partners. After picking up a large block of Adani Ports earlier this week, the fund turned its attention to Adani Power on Wednesday, picking up 31 crore shares in the largest ever secondary market equity deal by a single investor. GQG’s faith in the Adani group is by now a well-worn story. Adani Power’s valuations have become far more reasonable than what they were at the start of the year, but the market is divided on whether the stock can rerate anytime soon. The story still is not finding any backers among local mutual funds. Should any of the leading MFs decide to buy the stock, that could turn out to be a bigger vote of confidence.

View from the ground

The outlook on banks may have turned cautious of late, but there seems to be enough takers for the NBFC story. This excerpt from an Emkay note on its investor conference could explain why.

“NBFCs are perhaps outpacing banks in disbursement growth, while not taking any undue risk. M&M Financial Services is echoing its parent outlook on improvement in rural demand. Shriram Transport is forecasting far better unit economics for its truck drivers, given the substantial improvement in asset utilisation — a function of more miles driven per day and less idle days. Assets under management (AUM) growth will be much faster hereon.”

Trader’s diary

From independent trader Shankar Char’s note this morning:

“The strongest argument for limited downside is the wall of money that everyone is banking on to be there to support the market. While there are always ‘undiscovered names and sectors’ to partake in, when momentum breaks at nosebleed levels, one needs to have brass spheroids to put own money to work. This is where we are now. 19380 has held at close, twice, and the declining trendline for today is near 19515.”

Ctrl+Alt+Del on Pessimism?

Remember the scene in Bajrangi Bhaijan where Salman Khan, after multiple failures to clear his school exams, causes his dad to have a heart attack when he finally clears the hurdle? Something similar must have been the reaction of Infosys shareholders after the IT major – which has recently become synonymous with generating despondent news – announced a blockbuster five-year, $1.6-billion deal with telecom and communications group Liberty Global.

The stock climbed 1.8 percent with above-average volumes on the news and this appears to have rubbed off on the rest of the IT pack as well. But a section of the market feels it may be too early to celebrate. JP Morgan for one has retained its 'underweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150, saying the deal was likely to be margin dilutive, on the lines of similar contracts with Verizon and Daimler in the past. The broker does not expect a “material” contribution from the deal to FY24 numbers.

Rising yields

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note settled at 4.258 percent on Wednesday, the highest in 15 years. That means rising borrowing costs for consumers and companies.

From WSJ:

Past surges in (yields) have at times proved destabilizing for markets. With the 10-year yield still well below the level of short-term interest rates set by the Fed, some analysts see ample room for it to keep climbing—a development that could lead to unexpected disruptions.

From bad to worse

More bad news trickling in from China. Close on the heels of the problems at leading property developer Country Garden, are signs of trouble brewing at Chinese shadow bank Zhongrong International Trust Co. The lender missed payments on dozens of products and has no immediate plan to cover the payments, says a report by Bloomberg quoting sources. At least 30 products are now overdue and Zhongrong also halted redemptions on some short-term instruments citing lack of liquidity. This indicates that the problems could run much deeper than was initially thought.

Under pressure

Benchmark aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell to a five-week low of 2,134 a metric ton on Wednesday, and is now down 20 percent in three weeks.

From mining.com:

A glut of aluminum due to floundering demand in China and elsewhere and soaring supplies will undermine prices of the metal used in the transport, packaging and construction industries, possibly until end-2023. Also undermining prices is aluminum production in China, accounting for 60 percent of global production, which has picked up alongside improving hydropower supplies in Yunnan province.

Kremlin’s Beer Hug

Most companies jump at the prospect of tapping large markets like China or Russia, but as old-timers know, the hardest part about investing in these countries is not putting the money in, but getting it out. Carlsberg got a taste of this last month when its Russian subsidiary, Baltika Breweries, was placed under Russian state control after the Danish firm announced it had found a buyer for the business.

In a regulatory update on Wednesday, Carlsberg chief executive Cees ’t Hart said the brewer was “shocked” at the seizure of its Russian unit but remained hopeful of resolving the situation. “We’re assessing the situation and the legal consequences of this highly unexpected move and will seek to protect our assets and the value of the business,” he said.

Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this article.