Short Call | Havells, Manappuram, Tata Power, Godrej Properties in focus amid war for AI talent & Buffet’s oil feast

Dow has turned negative for the year after Thursday’s decline, while the Indian market is now within sight of a new peak. Over the last 6-8 months, India and the global markets have moved in opposite directions on quite a few occasions. During the early part of 2023, India was struggling and the global markets were doing well.

It is the other way round now. What could explain the outperformance? Two plausible explanations: Better macro economic conditions and a sudden gush of portfolio inflows. Midcaps are back in favour, and investors have stopped talking about moving money into debt instruments for now.

Havells

Decent set of fourth quarter numbers, but the management commentary is guarded. The industrial segment is doing good, but consumer demand has been tepid. Softening raw material prices will be offset by investments in brand build building, manufacturing and R&D, which could take time to show results. Like the TCS vs Infosys comparison in the IT sector, it is a Havells vs Polycab story in the electricals segment. The Havells case is not helped by the fact that valuations at 73 times trailing earnings is not cheap. For the moment, the market appears to be besotted with Polycab shares, which are at a 52-week high.

Manappuram Finance

The Enforcement Directorate raid has come at an inopportune time for the gold loan financier, just as its stock was regaining favour with the market. The longer term bet is about gold loan NBFCs still having a competitive edge given their experience across market cycles, and Manappuram’s new lending engines picking up pace in the quarters ahead. However, potential investors will be worried about the distraction to management in the short term as it tries to regain market share from banks.

Ceat

The Q4 topline growth was steady, but significant improvement in operating margin, thanks to easing of crude prices and stable rubber prices. The stock has climbed over 10 percent on heavy trading volumes in the last couple of weeks. Analysts tracking the stock the bet is now on a continuous improvement in operating margins back to the 14-15 percent range that was seen some years back. Strong automobile sales would be a bonus.

Godrej Properties

Blowout fourth quarter numbers, which the market had seen coming. Stock has gained over 30 percent since late March. Chairman Pirojsha Godrej tells CNBC TV-18 the party has just got started started. The company expects to do bookings of Rs 14,000 crore going all the way to Rs 20,000 by FY26. Over the last three years, the stock has been both a beneficiary and the victim of exuberance.

FII ownership climbed from 19 percent to 30 percent between March 2020 and September 2021, as the stock rose fourfold from the pandemic lows. Since then, the stock has been struggling, as investor expectations were not matched by the operating performance. The stock is still now nearly 50 percent from its peak.

Tata Power

Decent set of fourth quarter numbers, but net profit growth has been rangebound over the last three quarters. Also, with coal prices coming off, one of the key drivers of profit is under pressure. The stock price has bounced around 10 percent from the April low of Rs 180-odd, but that is where the price belongs, says CLSA which has trimmed its target price for the stock to Rs 189. Catalysts of war-led coal price spikes, passive investor support and retail frenzy are now behind, said the broker as it fretted about expensive valuations while maintaining its sell rating on the stock.

Feasting on oil

In a world shifting away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner energy, it makes little sense to buy shares of oil companies. But that is exactly what legendary investor Warren Buffet has been doing. In 2022, Buffet bought $39 billion of shares in oil companies Occidental and Chevron, which now account for 14 percent of the Berkshire portfolio.

Why?

From wsj.com:

“The simplest answer, according to analysts and investors who have followed Mr. Buffett over the years: The investor seems to firmly believe that even as a growing number of companies set ambitious goals to reduce their carbon emissions, the world will continue to need oil. Lots of oil. That should make it a commodity that companies like Occidental and Chevron can profit from selling for years to come.”

Iceberg ahead

After famed bond trader Jeffrey Gundlach, it is Cathie Wood who is warning of more dire times ahead for the US banking system.

"I think it's (credit crunch) accelerating, contrary to what Jamie Dimon said after buying First Republic," Wood said in an interview with TD Wealth. "We've started in the early stages of a credit crunch that is going to be much more serious than I think most are expecting.”

Wood believes the US banking system will be under pressure until the Federal Reserve reverses its position and starts cutting rates.

From Russia With Love?

A rundown mall in Mumbai, a shadowy shipping giant, and tangled webs of geopolitical subterfuge. This investigative report in FT has all the elements of a John le Carré spy thriller. Since the Ukraine war, a hitherto unknown Indian company has emerged as a giant of international oil trade, shipping millions of barrels of Russian crude.

Gatik Ship Management, which owned just two chemical tankers in 2021, has now acquired a fleet of 58 vessels with an estimated value of $1.6 billion, according to industry experts VesselsValue. The origins and ownership of this firm remains a mystery. The only clue is that Gatik shares an address in Neptune Magnet Mall in Mumbai with another little-known firm Buena Vista Shipping. Shipbrokers and commodity traders suspect a link with Gatik’s biggest client -- the Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Lithium

Global mining major Rio Tinto is looking to increase exposure to lithium, but chief executive Jakob Stausholm said he won’t overpay for assets despite problems with existing projects in Serbia and Argentina.

From afr.com:

“I think it is very difficult to justify to go in and buy at these high prices unless you already know you can sell lithium at a high price, but I think that’s very uncertain. We wouldn’t mind having a stronger lithium business, but we have to make sure that it’s also in the interest of our shareholders and not just the selling shareholders,” Mr Stausholm said.

Talent wars

About a year back, it was IT services professionals who were in demand and in a position to command exorbitant salaries. The focus has now shifted to artificial intelligence space. India has the second largest pool of highly-skilled AI, machine learning and big data talent, according to a report by Nasscom in February, after the US. It produces 16 percent of the world’s AI talent pool, placing it among the top three talent markets with the US and China. But that has not stopped.

From Bloomberg:

“There’s an “insatiable need for talent,” said Rahul Shah, co-founder of WalkWater Talent Advisors, a headhunter for top-level workers. “AI can’t be outsourced, it’s core to the organization. ”In one search Shah’s firm just handled, the new employer more than doubled a candidate’s pay. Freedom Dumlao, chief technology officer of Flexcar, interviewed one engineer who said a rival suitor had offered him a BMW motorcycle as a sign-on bonus.”

The $1 trillion coin

Intractable problems often call for implausible solutions. With the US hurtling towards a self-inflicted catastrophe as the debt-ceiling deadline looms, a wacky idea has started getting renewed interest – what if the government mints a $1 trillion platinum coin and forever ends the recurring debt crisis?

Why platinum? Because as per law, the Treasury Department can mint platinum coins of any denomination, unlike strict specifications for dollar, half dollar and other coins. The Biden administration has so far dismissed any suggestion of minting this $1 trillion coin. But with ‘unprecedented’ being the zeitgeist of present times, who knows what the future holds?

Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this piece.