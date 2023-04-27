 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | Gujarat Gas cuts prices again, RVNL bags Navaratna status, tough summer for Voltas

Santosh Nair
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Post market hours, RVNL announced that it has been awarded the Navaratna status by the finance ministry, making it number 13 on the list. The status means that the company has the freedom to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore, without having to ask for the government’s approval

Activity remains stock-specific and is likely to stay that way for the rest of the earnings season.

“One of the biggest mistakes investors make is to look at the last few years and assume that’s the new norm.” - Francois Rochon

The earnings season has not thrown up any big negative surprises so far, barring Infosys, and that is in itself is a positive for now. Activity remains stock-specific and is likely to stay that way for the rest of the earnings season. A favourable F&O expiry for the bulls on the cards after the harrowing time last month.

Price cut

Gujarat Gas’s industrial customers may have something to cheer, but not the company’s shareholders. Gujarat Gas has cut the price of industrial gas by around Rs 5/scm to Rs 40.62/scm effective May 1. This is the second price cut in a month after it had dropped prices by Rs 4.4/scm starting April. The company may not have had a choice.