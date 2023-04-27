Short Call | Gujarat Gas cuts prices again, RVNL bags Navaratna status, tough summer for Voltas

Activity remains stock-specific and is likely to stay that way for the rest of the earnings season.

“One of the biggest mistakes investors make is to look at the last few years and assume that’s the new norm.” - Francois Rochon

The earnings season has not thrown up any big negative surprises so far, barring Infosys, and that is in itself is a positive for now. Activity remains stock-specific and is likely to stay that way for the rest of the earnings season. A favourable F&O expiry for the bulls on the cards after the harrowing time last month.

Price cut

Gujarat Gas’s industrial customers may have something to cheer, but not the company’s shareholders. Gujarat Gas has cut the price of industrial gas by around Rs 5/scm to Rs 40.62/scm effective May 1. This is the second price cut in a month after it had dropped prices by Rs 4.4/scm starting April. The company may not have had a choice.

Last week, Morbi Ceramic Association’s Shailesh Vasnani had said in an interview to CNBC TV-18 that even after the April price cut, propane was slightly cheaper on a calorific value basis. He also said propane prices were expected to fall further in May, and unless Gujarat Gas responded with a generous cut, consumers were likely to switch to propane. Currently, of the 70 lakh scm demand for gas in Morbi, 25 lakh scm is supplied through propane and the rest through Gujarat Gas.

Shares of city gas distribution companies in general have had a miserable streak for the last 18 months as rising gas prices hurt demand and operating profit margins. The sentiment is less bearish now than what it was a few months with gas prices having cooled a bit, but the sector still has some way to go in regaining its former glory.

On the fast track

RVNL shares saw massive volumes on Wednesday even as the stock price was flat. Post market hours, the company announced that it has been awarded the Navaratna status by the finance ministry, making it number 13 on the list. The status means that the company has the freedom to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore, without having to ask for the government’s approval. How free are PSU companies in reality is another matter of discussion though.

For the time being, the market is excited about RVNL. The company has been bagging one order after the other, and the outlook on the railway sector in general is quite rosy, thanks to the Indian Railways capex plans. But the ‘buy on rumours sell on news’ strategy seemed pretty much evident. The stock surged a day before the announcement, as some players already appeared to have a whiff of what was coming next.

Also, investors could do well to refer the existing list of Navratnas. Barring Hindustan Aeronautics, none of the other companies on the list have delivered returns that would gladden long time shareholders.

Not so cool

The summer is not going well for Voltas. Revenues, operating profits, margins and net profit have all declined during the March quarter, compared to the same period last year. More worryingly, the company’s refrigeration and air conditioning continues to cede ground with the market share down to 21.9 percent according to Goldman Sachs. The best of summer is still ahead, and if the management has some good news on the margin trajectory in its earnings call, it may still not be a lost cause, Goldman feels.

Quants are ‘out of ammo’

That’s the message from Goldman Sachs. The investment bank’s data crunching shows that systematic money managers have snapped up more than $170 billion worth of global shares in the past month - taking their exposure to the highest level since early 2022.

Which means the group is positioned to press the sell button in the coming weeks, according to Goldman Sachs’ Scott Rubner, who has studied flow of funds for two decades. With investors already on pins and needles due to renewed concerns over the US banking crisis, this could not have come at a worse time.

More pain ahead

Will the turmoil seen in the US banking sector spread to other pockets of the financial services industry, asks Wall Street Journal columnist Greg IP in this piece. Rising interest rates have resulted in huge mark-to-market losses for bondholders, only a fraction of which is visible so far.

“Banks are the most visible debtholders, but, collectively, just as much debt is held by pension and mutual funds, private-credit funds, life insurers, business-development companies, hedge funds, and other nonbanks—or, as they are sometimes called, shadow banks.

Regardless of accounting treatment, the economic reality is that those bonds and loans are worth a lot less than when they were issued, and someone has to bear those losses. That’s going to show up somewhere in the system.”

Facing the music

Universal Music’s chief executive Lucian Grainge is among the most powerful honchos in showbiz. Joining the record industry as a teenager, Grainge worked his way up to stratospheric heights, with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is on a first name basis with megastars like Mick Jagger, Elton John and Taylor Swift, and was even knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

However, Grainge’s recently announced pay package of a cool $100 million has struck a discordant note among shareholders. Two major institutional shareholders have made their displeasure public ahead of the company’s annual general meeting on May 11, reports FT. They have recommended Universal Music’s shareholders to vote against the pay deal. Will this force the board to change its tune?

Shailaja Mahapatra and Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this piece