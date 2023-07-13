Short Call: Delta Corp bulls may have sensed trouble; Lupin, NMDC in focus; autos become miners

Experts are offering contrasting commentary on the present market situation.

It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong ~ John Maynard Keynes,

TCS and HCL Tech’s June quarter numbers were largely on expected lines. IT has been the favourite whipping boy of the market for over a year now as earnings growth moderated. And the majority view among analysts and money managers is that the underperformance could continue for a while. Question is: how much of the bad news has already been factored into the stock prices. Birla MF’s CIO Mahesh Patil sees the last leg of downgrades happening in this quarter, and the stocks bottoming out. ICICI Securities Amit Jain is not as hopeful, pointing out that the Nifty IT is trading at 21 times one year forward earnings, which is not exactly cheap considering that growth is slowing. If earnings growth continue to disappoint for the next couple of quarter, then the stocks could fall further. One thing is clear: the number of brave hearts willing to take a contrarian bet on the sector are in a minority. If one is looking for quick gains, it may not make sense going against the crowd because the earnings picture is still not supportive. But history has shown that most often, the best long term returns are made when there is too much pessimism.

Delta Corp

The stock took a beating as was expected after the GST Council imposed a 28 percent tax on online gaming and betting. And yet bears may have been constrained somewhat considering that the stock was already in the F&O ban list. When a stock is in the ban list, no fresh positions can be taken—long or short—only existing positions can be unwound. Interesting how the stock landed up in the ban list just a couple of days ahead of a major announcement. Last Friday, there was massive activity in calls of 260 strike when the stock had dropped suddenly. Similarly, there was frenzied activity in puts of 240 and 230 last week when the stock was on an uptrend. Should the bulls be hopeful? Probably yes, since in the past, the GST Council has tweaked tax rates after representations from the industries concerned. At the same time, this could turn out to be a long wait. Tax rates for restaurants had been lowered quickly because it affected the masses. The government may not be in a hurry where online gamers and gamblers are concerned.

Cheap or costly

If you can’t decide whether the markets are in an overbought zone currently or not, fret not. Neither are market experts able to figure it out.

In separate interviews with Moneycontrol, two leading experts offered contrasting commentary on the present market situation.

Gautam Duggad, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, contends that the market is reasonably valued, and sentiment is upbeat, not euphoric. That is because when the Nifty peaked at 18,400 in October 2021, the valuations were 21.5 times one-year forward. Today, when the levels are around the 19,000-19,500 range, valuations are at 18.5 to 19.5 times because aggregate earnings have grown. Sentiment will turn euphoric when the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio crosses 23, 24, 25 times, which still remains some distance away, Duggad said.

On the other hand, here’s how Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, described the current market - “Overbought and awaiting potential headwinds.” The market veteran remains cautious about the recent surge and emphasised the need for a correction or consolidation. His message to investors: carefully consider your time horizons and individual needs before entering the market.

Sigh, it’s tough being an investor, isn’t it?

Might not always right

..and neither should you feel depressed if your portfolio has been underperforming. Because some of the reputed institutional investors too have had a tough time earning decent returns. Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte reported its worst showing in seven years for the for the year ended March 31 . The firm with S$382 billion ($284 billion) in assets posted a total shareholder return of -5.07%, blaming a slump in equity valuations, especially in the technology, life sciences and payments sectors, and unrealized losses from mark-to-market accounting. Temasek has also warned of an uncertain road ahead, saying the investment climate had become far more complex than what it was during the global financial crisis.

No rate cut soon

For market players who were betting on the RBI to cut rates shortly, the latest inflation reading should give reason for pause. The spike in inflation was led by food items, and therein lies the problem.

Writes Emkay Global’s lead economist Madhavi Arora in her note:

“The RBI cannot do much to influence food supply management, but this adds pressure to stay vigilant on domestic dynamics. Global externalities have already pressed the MPC to signal a wait-and-watch guidance, and the transient food spike will only complicate its reaction function. We expect the RBI to stay on hold for an extended period.”

F&O corner

As another leg of bull run has gathered momentum, two multi-year underperformers of Dalal Street seem to have grabbed market attention in recent few days – once favourite stock of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Lupin and state-owned miner NMDC.

NMDC has gathered admirers amid record output in production. For the June quarter, NMDC said it production grew by 20 percent year-on-year, and sales were up 45 percent compared to last year.

This coincides with trend reversal shown by Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) on technical charts, especially after some buying was seen following a correction in the stock. The stock has formed a double bottom at 50 percent retracement level from recent high of Rs 131 to Rs 103. On Thursday, call writers were seen unwinding at 110 strike while 112 strike showed 12 times put accumulation, showing that support level for the stock is shifting higher.

Lupin, meanwhile, has been a restructuring story and been a go to pharma stock of the year. A few new launches during the year has also helped. This comes after several years of investors’ disappointment. The stock also saw its support base shifting higher. Data showed put writing at Rs 920 level while call unwinding below that. (Shubham Raj)

Autos become miners

The transition to EVs has sparked such a mad scramble for metals that auto companies are being forced to do what they have never done before – mining.

Volkswagen and Jeep maker Stellantis are each committing $100 million in a complicated transaction that will create a publicly traded mining company producing nickel and copper, reports WSJ.

Mining giant Glencore is also putting in $100 million and will turn the nickel and copper from the mines into battery-grade material. In recent months, General Motors invested $650 million in a startup lithium producer, Stellantis put $155 million into an Argentina copper mine, and Ford invested in an Indonesia nickel mine.