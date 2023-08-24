Short Call: Colgate’s tricky choice, bears eye Max Financial, can Sun TV rerate, China bargain hunters

Short Call

The history of the stock market shows many periods of twenty years or more when stock prices ended up precisely where they began ~ Peter Bernstein

“Cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 615 cr. Market cap of companies supplying parts to Chandrayaan -3 is up by Rs 50,000 cr today :-)” tweeted Abakkus Asset Manager founder Sunil Singhania. This reflects the feel good mood prevailing in the market even as dark clouds continue to build up over the global economy.

“Even as the grim prospects of hard landing have receded, global growth is likely to remain low by historical standards in the medium-term,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his speech at a public event on Wednesday.

Colgate Palmolive

Content matters, but so does the packaging. Colgate’s analyst meet format earlier this week was on the lines those hosted by HUL, known for its best-in-class events, write Jefferies’ analysts Vivek Maheshwari, Kunal Shah and Jithin John. (Colgate India CEO Prabha Narasimhan was earlier with HUL). After a 43 percent rally from the March lows, the stock is not finding many takers at higher levels. Colgate’s June quarter numbers were robust, but some analysts have partly ascribed it to base effect, given the sharp volume decline in 2022. The bull case for the stock is that more people in rural India will start brushing daily at some point. At the earlier analyst meet in December last year, most analysts returned saying the company’s targets were too ambitious and panned the stock. And now Jefferies feels the company could do with some more aggression in its investment plans.

From the report:

“Colgate has seen 7-8 percentage point gross margin and EBITDA expansion over the past 10 years. During the same period, ad spends has gone up by 2 percentage points. Management believes that habit change will be gradual, but we still see a case for aggressive investments to drive growth.”

It is a tricky choice for Colgate. If habit changes are gradual, as the management says, it may not make much sense stepping up investments right away and give up (profit) margin gains coming from lower input costs. At the same time, if the company is not seen as being aggressive enough, the stock may not find favour with big ticket investors.

Max Financial Services

The stock has been among the top performer in the insurance pack, rallying 48 percent over the last five months. Inclusion in the MSCI India Standard Index in June this year too has played a key role in the rerating. The June quarter numbers were decent, but did not excellent have analysts rushing to upgrade their earnings estimates. There is a growing feeling is that the stock may be fairly valued for the time being. F&O data indicates build up of short positions with open interest surging nearly 50 percent in a single session to its highest level for the year.

Sun TV

The strong June quarter financial performance has triggered renewed interest in the stock. F&O data indicates build up of long positions. Two factors were responsible for the prolonged underperformance of the stock: weak earnings and poor corporate governance norms. Remember, the promoters rewarded themselves with a generous raise despite protests from institutional investors. The concerns over weak earning earnings appear to have been addressed for the time being. A sustained rerating will depend on how well the company can convince fund managers that corporate governance issues too are being addressed. The stock has gained nearly 33 percent over the last couple of months, but is still quoting at roughly half of its peak value seen at the beginning 2018.

Untrustworthy

China’s $2.9 trillion trust industry is emerging as yet another threat to the world’s second largest economy, says a Bloomberg report. Analysts at Goldman Sachs say the losses in the sector could be as high as $38 billion.

Trust companies in China sell investment products to qualified investors and use the funds to invest in a wide range of financial assets, or to lend to property developers and their project companies, and local government financing vehicles.

Earlier this week, rating agency Fitch said risks in the sector could increase potentially affecting more financial-sector entities, if China’s economic recovery continues to lose momentum and the property sector’s distress is sustained.

Bargain hunters

Despite the bad news coming out of China, some investors feel Chinese equities could be a bargain at current levels. According to Cameron Brandt of EPFR Global, flows into China-dedicated funds have seen an increase of late

US new home sales

The highest interest rates in over 15 years may be holding back existing US home owners from moving, but it has done little to dampen demand for new homes.

Around 714,000 new homes were sold in July, at an annual rate, which compared with 684,000 in June and 543,000 in July last year, reports WSJ. This was still well below the 1.03 million clocked in August 2020 at the peak of the pandemic, but a faster pace than the prepandemic year of 2019, when 683,000 new homes were sold.

As interest rates crawl higher, more people seem to be adjusting to higher rates as the new normal.

Envy-dia

The excitement over AI may not be all hype after all, looking at Nvidia’s July quarter numbers. The US chip firm that makes the graphics process for AI applications like ChatGPT reported a whopping $6.7 billion in net income for the June quarter, up five-fold year-on-year. Sales soared 171 percent to a staggering $13.5 billion. The stock has trebled so far in 2023, but the party may not be ending any time soon.

Nvidia said that it sees demand remaining high through next year and said it has secured increase supply, enabling it to increase the number of chips it has on hand to sell in the coming months, according to a CNBC report.

Yes and no

Australia’s economy is well-placed to benefit from strong demand for critical minerals with the global appetite expected to rise by 350 percent by 2040, according to a government report to be released Thursday, says a Reuters report. Australia supplies around half of the world’s lithium and has vast reserves of the nickel, zinc and bauxite used in electric vehicles and batteries. But the government’s rosy outlook is at odds with that of BHP, the world’s largest miner, which feels Australia could face significant challenges in developing its critical minerals industry in coming years and needs to focus on its fiscal settings and productivity.