 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Short Call: Cement capex firms up, Bank Nifty on sharp swings, and rising cost of bailout

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

Even the banking story may be slowly running out of steam. It still remains the best when compared to other sectors, but the market may not be willing to overpay for banks amid murmurs that the economy is slowing down

Traders are expecting a huge rally in Bank Nifty during this week. But will that fructify, is the big question.

“Benign neglect is the secret to long-term investing success.” - Charles Ellis 

Bank stocks powered the indices higher on Monday, but a closer look shows that even the banking story may be slowly running out of steam. It still remains the best when compared to other sectors, but the market may not be willing to overpay for banks amid murmurs that the economy is slowing down.

Cement capex

There has been a steady flow of news from the cement sector over the last week. Shree Digvijay Cement has got environmental clearance from expanding existing capacity at its cement and clinker plant. Dalmia Bharat has commenced production at its second cement line at Bokaro, Jharkhand. Shree Cement has upgraded its cement plant capacity to 46.90 mtpa at Saraikela, Jharkhand. UltraTech Cement has commissioned a 2.2 mtpa brownfield expansion in Patliputra, Bihar.