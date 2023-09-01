Short Call: Buyers suffer from vertigo, Gujarat Gas, Torrent Pharma in focus, refining margins soar

Markets are likely to remain rangebound for a while

No wise pilot, no matter how great his talent and experience, fails to use a checklist ~ Charlie Munger

Enough signs that the market is not finding takers at higher levels. And yet few people are in the mood to sell. That could likely keep the market rangebound for a while.

Torrent Pharma

The stock was among the major losers in the midcap space on Thursday, tumbling around 6 percent. According to media reports, Torrent is said to be the frontrunner to buy the Cipla promoter group’s stake in that company. The stock has fallen around 12 percent from its record high three weeks back. Not clear if the recent weakness has to do with profit taking after a 40 percent run up from the March lows, or if the market is not pleased at the prospect of an expensive acquisition.

Jupiter Wagons

The company is making 600 wagons per month right now, and plans to increase capacity to 800 wagons per month by end of this year. The management told CNBCTV18 was targeting Rs 1000 crore of capex, and that another 3-4 percent stake sale by promoters was on the cards.

Anything to do with trains and railways is selling like hot cakes at the moment. Investors gung-ho on companies with a high reliance on government orders could do well to bear in mind something PPFAS Mutual Fund CIO Rajeev Thakkar had said a few days back: “The big risk is a single customer (government) for most such companies and where any policy change or any shift in priorities can cause a lot of disappointment.”

Aarti Industries

Demand is up 10 percent this quarter so far, compared to the June quarter, the company said. It sees FY24 growth being flattish because of demand and inventory issues, but FY25 should be good.

Investors are no longer ga-ga over chemical stocks as they were till a few months back. Despite chemical companies in general talking about things improving in the second this year, the street will be watching for convincing signs of recovery.

Eicher Motors

The stock has been under pressure over the last couple of months ever since Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto entered the premium bike segment. But Eicher MD Siddhartha Lal says his company has the ability to plan for the long-term, and that he will not “take a glitzy approach to business.” Also, Lal has no plans for a electric premium bike till he is convinced that there is a market for it. Eicher clearly dominates the premium bike segment in terms of volumes, but the street will be closely watching its pricing moves, given that its rivals are pricing their products aggressively.

Mastek

The company says that deals are being closed at a faster rate compared to the previous quarters, but pricing is under pressure. Also, clients are looking at a mix of discretionary projects and cost saving projects.

Gujarat Gas

The company has hiked industrial gas price to Rs 43.33/scm from Rs 40.83/scm from today. This is the second price hike by the company in less than a month. The stock has not done much since the first price hike, as the Street feels the bigger customers may switch to propane to protect their profit margins.

short call

Real estate

The Mumbai property market had a bumper August, the best in a decade, with 10,550 properties being registered, according to data by Knight Frank. Broking firm Jefferies says that the residential property market broadly continue to see double-digit volume and pricing gains this quarter. So much that some of the listed developers did not have enough inventory to cater to the demand.

South bound

The US auto industry is accelerating its move south as car companies pour billions of dollars into new factories in Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, reports WSJ, adding that the shift is creating pockets of frenzied activity in rural, southern towns. Automakers are rushing to construct assembly plants and battery-making facilities—some sitting on sites the size of 60 football fields. For instance, Ford’s 3,600-acre site in the town of Stanton, once operational, is expected to employ about 6,000 workers, about 15 times Stanton’s current population.

Refining margins

Refining margins have been skyrocketing, with diesel now at $125 per barrel due to a sharp drop in Europe’s inventories for middle distillates and heavier products as Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ maintain their strict production cuts, writes Alex Kimani in oilprice.com. Refiners make handsome profits on diesel, jet and gasoline, and the unusually high margins are encouraging them to buy large volumes of crude to turn it into the needed products.

Interestingly, this rally is beyond normal and it has taken place despite demand having “been weak, with OECD diesel usage falling 240k b/d y/y during Jan-Jun and China’s appetite likely unchanged y/y,” according to Bank of America.

Bloomberg columnist Jack Wittels has warned that the moves seem out of kilter as fundamental driver is supply bottlenecks and not strong demand, and this creates the risk of a correction.

Graphite

Graphite will remain the most widely used anode material in lithium-ion batteries through the medium term with demand growing considerably and exceeding 2 million tonnes by 2029, reports mining.com, quoting a study by IDTechEx. However, increasing the output of natural graphite to keep up with the rapidly growing demand for Li-ion batteries has proven challenging, the report says.

China diary

Some relief

China has cut down payments for homebuyers and encouraged lenders to lower rates on existing mortgages as it tries to arrest a rout in the residential property market, reports Bloomberg. The nationwide minimum down payment will be uniformly set at 20 percent for first-time buyers and 30 percent for second-time purchasers.

Downgrade

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings three notches to Ca, adding to the pressure on the beleaguered company grappling with a severe liquidity crisis. Retaining it negative outlook on Country Garden, Moody’s said the company doesn’t have sufficient internal cash sources to address its upcoming offshore bond maturity, as its sales have been weakening and there is lot of debt maturing over the next 12 to 18 months.