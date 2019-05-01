App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shoppers Stop Q4 net profit falls 45% to Rs 11.45 crore

The total income stood at Rs 796.37 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 850.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Retail chain Shoppers Stop on May 1 reported nearly 45 percent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 11.45 crore for the March quarter of FY19.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.78 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a statement.

The total income stood at Rs 796.37 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 850.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY18.

For the fiscal 2018-19, Shoppers Stops standalone net profit jumped to Rs 78.75 crore from Rs 11.60 crore in the year ended March 2018.

The total income stood at Rs 3,499.19 crore in FY 2018-19 as against Rs 3,607.51 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company said that the revenue for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2018 are strictly not comparable with year ended 31 March 2019 due to the new accounting standards.

"Last year has been a pivotal year in Shoppers Stop which makes the company embark on positive growth and results. We have made key investments in the new leadership team and are aiming for sustainable and industry leading growth in the years ahead," Shoppers Stop Customer Care Associate, managing director and chief executive officer Rajiv Suri said.

Shoppers Stop has a footprint of 83 large stores spread across 39 cities in the country. It also operates 12 HomeStop and 115 specialty beauty stores along with 83 Crossword bookstores.
First Published on May 1, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Shoppers Stop

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

Anushka Sharma will have a fairly pleasant year, predicts ganesha!

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes ...

Priyanka Gandhi receives severe backlash for this video of kids abusin ...

After Poll Violence, Only Central Forces To Be Deployed at All Booths ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match at Ch ...

2.0 Actor Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump at Fashion Event, See Pics

From 'UP ke Ladke' to BJP's 'Team B', How Equations Between Akhilesh & ...

Brad Pitt Splashing Millions on a Special Gift For Ex-Wife Jennifer An ...

Pakistani Tyrion Lannister Has Made His Acting Debut, Should Lookalike ...

Pakistan Holds Talks with IMF Delegation Over Proposed Bailout Package

Guess How Much Robert Downey Jr has been Paid for Avengers Endgame

Russo Brothers Explain Captain America's Ending in Avengers Endgame

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Contesting in Varanasi would have limit ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Cyclone Fani may hit Odisha on Friday: Here is all you need to know

Fake WhatsApp post spells misery for Maharashtra vendor

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

Top 10 equity mutual funds in terms of returns in April

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Here are the top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50 in April

Kanchana 3 edges past Rs 100 cr at worldwide box office; Madhuraraja b ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Cyclone Fani: As East Coast prepares for another summer-time disaster, ...

Rioting breaks out in Venezuela amid Juan Guaido's 'coup attempt'; Nic ...

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, bu ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS rules against South African, says 'discrim ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.