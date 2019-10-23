App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shoppers Stop Q2 net loss at Rs 8.17 cr

Total income was down 0.85 per cent to Rs 884.50 crore during the period under review as against Rs 892.14 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on October 23 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.17 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 11.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Shoppers Stop said in a BSE filing.

Total income was down 0.85 per cent to Rs 884.50 crore during the period under review as against Rs 892.14 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results Shoppers Stop MD & CEO Rajiv Suri said: "Whilst, the quarter has been muted due to a subdued economy affecting our LTL (like-to-like) sales (-1 per cent), we have increased efficiencies keeping our LTL operating costs below that of the last year."

Close

Shoppers Stop total expenses stood at Rs 867.21 crore as against Rs 870.64 crore in the previous fiscal, down 0.39 per cent.

related news

The company had added seven stores during the quarter of which one is a department store and six are beauty doors taking the total footprint to 84 department stores across 40 cities and 123 beauty doors as on September 30, 2019.

"We continue to remain debt free and in order to increase our growth momentum will open 50 stores (8-10 department stores/40 Beauty doors) this financial year, our fastest expansion ever," he said.

Shares of Shoppers Stop Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 393.50 apiece on the BSE, down 1.28 per cent from the previous close.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Results #Shoppers Stop Ltd

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.