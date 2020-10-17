Shoppers Stop appoints Venugopal Nair as MD and CEO

The board of Shoppers Stop has appointed Venugopal G Nair as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director for three years, the company said in a BSE filing on October 17.

Nair, who will assume the position on November 6, replaces Rajiv Suri.

"I am delighted to welcome Venu as Managing Director and CEO. Venu has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption, which is the need of the hour. We believe that Venu is the right person to lead Shoppers in this critical phase and its next phase of growth," Shoppers Stop Chairman BS Nagesh said.

Nair has over 27 years of experience in the retail and apparel industry.

He was previously with Trent for over two and a half years, where he was CEO of Westside. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director of Marks & Spencer Reliance India.

Venu did his Bachelor of Technology (Hon) from NIT, Calicut, and has an MBA in Marketing from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.