172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|shoppers-stop-appoints-venugopal-nair-as-md-and-ceo-5975251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shoppers Stop appoints Venugopal Nair as MD and CEO

Venugopal Nair, who will assume the position on November 6, replaces Rajiv Suri.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The board of Shoppers Stop has appointed Venugopal G Nair as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director for three years, the company said in a BSE filing on October 17.

Nair, who will assume the position on November 6, replaces Rajiv Suri.

"I am delighted to welcome Venu as Managing Director and CEO. Venu has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption, which is the need of the hour. We believe that Venu is the right person to lead Shoppers in this critical phase and its next phase of growth," Shoppers Stop Chairman BS Nagesh said.

Close

Nair has over 27 years of experience in the retail and apparel industry.

He was previously with Trent for over two and a half years, where he was CEO of Westside. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director of Marks & Spencer Reliance India.

Venu did his Bachelor of Technology (Hon) from NIT, Calicut, and has an MBA in Marketing from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #Business #India #Shoppers Stop #stocks #Trent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.