you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Shopee dips toe in India e-commerce market with seller recruitment campaign

"Shopee is coming to India!" announces a video posted earlier in August that promises free shipping and no commission fees for sellers and buyers.

Reuters
August 30, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

Singapore-headquartered Sea Ltd's Shopee has launched a recruitment campaign for sellers to sell on "Shopee India" and is ramping up hiring in the country, according to Youtube videos and Linkedin postings.

Reuters
