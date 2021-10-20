business Shop with credit card or ‘pay later’ option this festive season: what's the difference? With the festive season around the corner, many people are choosing to purchase products with the pay later option. However, some might be confused whether to use a credit card or the BNPL method for payments. While both models look similar, they are different from various angles. Which is a better option for you, and what’s the difference between the two - let’s find out.