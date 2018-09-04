Fortis saga: Shivinder Singh moves NCLT against elder brother Malvinder

Former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Shivinder Singh has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against his brother Malvinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani over allegations of mismanagement.

"I have filed a case against Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani in the NCLT for oppression and mismanagement of RHC Holding, Religare and Fortis," Shivinder said in a press statement on September 4.

"The collective ongoing actions of Malvinder and Godhwani led to a systematic undermining of the interest of the company's the shareholders. I can no longer be party to activities in which transparency and ethics are continuously and consistently negated," he said.

He rued he had left the thriving company he founded in ‘trusted’ hands and in a period of less than two years, it moved towards disintegration and ruin of a national healthcare asset.

Shivinder Singh says that he is now ,"disassociating from my brother as a business partner and will be pursuing an independent path going forward."