Shiv Sena Thackeray faction demands SEBI investigation into Adani matter, discussion on it in Parliament

Jan 30, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

It demanded a discussion on the issues related to the Adani group flagged in a report of the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research which has accused it of several wrongdoings such as stock manipulation and fraud. The company has dismissed the allegations as "nothing but a lie".

The Shiv Sena faction led Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded an SEBI investigation into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani group and "overexposure" of LIC and SBI funds in shares of the group companies.

It also demanded a discussion on the issues related to the Adani group flagged in a report of the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research which has accused it of several wrongdoings such as stock manipulation and fraud. The company has dismissed the allegations as "nothing but a lie".

At an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Budget Session of Parliament, Shiv Sena deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue of the overarching role of the Governor being "reduced to politicking" and said it was a concern raised by several parties.

She also raised the issues of India's border standoff with China and reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.