Shiv Sena Thackeray faction demands SEBI investigation into Adani matter, discussion on it in Parliament

Hindenburg Research has accused Adani of stock manipulation and accounting fraud

The Shiv Sena faction led Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded an SEBI investigation into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani group and "overexposure" of LIC and SBI funds in shares of the group companies.

It also demanded a discussion on the issues related to the Adani group flagged in a report of the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research which has accused it of several wrongdoings such as stock manipulation and fraud. The company has dismissed the allegations as "nothing but a lie".

At an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Budget Session of Parliament, Shiv Sena deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue of the overarching role of the Governor being "reduced to politicking" and said it was a concern raised by several parties.

She also raised the issues of India's border standoff with China and reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

"Attended the all-party meeting convened by the parliamentary affairs minister, issues raised: Declared projects in Maharashtra taken away from the state. Government projects also being denied to the state like MDP and Drugs Park. Marathi being declared classical language.

"SEBI's investigation into charges of stock over pricing and over exposure of SBI and LIC must be concluded and discussed. Kashmiri Pandits protesting for days and the Government of India turning a blind eye needs to be discussed in the House and 26 patrolling points on LAC being restricted should be addressed," she said after the meeting.

"In the spirit of federal democracy the overarching role of Governor being reduced to politicking was a concern raised by several parties, which is an important issue was raised. Women's reservation and parliament sessions being curtailed is another important issue raised," the Shiv Sena MP said in a series of tweets.

Several opposition parties on Monday raised the Adani issue and the conduct of governors in some states ruled by them at the all-party meeting as the government asserted it was willing to discuss every matter allowed by rules and sought their cooperation.