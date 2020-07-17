Shiv Nadar steps down as HCL Technologies chairman; daughter Roshni takes over

Shiv Nadar steps down as Chairman of Board of Directors of HCL Technologies. His daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra takes over effective July 17, 2020.

In a statement, the company said, "The Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Company w.e.f. July 17, 2020, in place of Mr. Shiv Nadar who expressed his desire to step down from the position of the Chairman."

"Mr. Shiv Nadar would continue to be the Managing Director of the Company with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company," the statement added.