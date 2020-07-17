App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shiv Nadar steps down as HCL Technologies chairman; daughter Roshni takes over

Shiv Nadar will continue to be the managing Director with designation as the chief strategy officer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Nadar steps down as Chairman of Board of Directors of HCL Technologies. His daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra takes over effective July 17, 2020.


In a statement, the company said, "The Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Company w.e.f. July 17, 2020, in place of Mr. Shiv Nadar who expressed his desire to step down from the position of the Chairman."


"Mr. Shiv Nadar would continue to be the Managing Director of the Company with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company," the statement added.


HCL Technologies reported 7.3 percent QoQ fall in its June quarter net profit at Rs 2,925 crore and a profit of Rs 3,154 crore in the March quarter.
Revenue from operations was down 4 percent in at Rs 17,841 crore versus Rs 18,590 crore reported in the previous quarter.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 10:35 am

tags #HCL Technologies #Shiv Nadar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.