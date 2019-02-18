Shipping ministry amends charter rules to allow Right of First Refusal to indigenous ships

In a bid to push government’s flagship manufacturing programme, Make in India, ministry of shipping revised charter rules for indigenously built ships to give them “priority” treatment. The new rule, amended on February 18, will give domestically built ships, Right of First Refusal (RoFR) during charter process.

“Whenever a tendering process will be undertaken to charter a vessel, a bidder offering a ship built in India will be given the first priority to match the L1 quote,” statement by the ministry said.

The government hopes that the move would expand market for such ships and will raise demand for such vessels.

According to previous rules, RoFR was only available to Indian flag vessels under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958. The new policy, which will be announced on February 19, by union minister for shipping Nitin Gadkari, at Regional Maritime Safety Conference was amended to “give long term strategic boost to the domestic shipbuilding industry, and to develop self-reliant and strong synergy between ship building and domestic shipping industries for long term development and economic growth of the country”.

According to the new rules, any bidder can exercise RoFR if his/her bid is within the Margin of Purchase Preference of the lowest bidder (L1), which will be 20 percent of the bid.

“The two instances under which the RoFR may be exercised are that the L1 bidder is a foreigner or company registered outside India, offering a ship not built in India and the L1 bidder is a citizen of India OR company registered in India OR Society registered in India OR Indian Shipping company/organisation with a vessel registered/flagged in India, offering a ship not built in India,” the new rule said.

Furthermore, the priority to exercise this RoFR would lie in sequence from the lowest to the highest bidder within the margin of purchase preference.