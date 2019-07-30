Shipping Minister says govt plans to start low cost ferry services in North East

Ministry of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the government is keen to start the navigation in inland waterways and passenger transportation in the rivers in the North Eastern states of the country.

Mandaviya said that WAPCOS, a public sector company, is preparing a model detailed project report (DPR) on running low cost ferry services in the inland waterways in these states.

The Minister suggested that the same model may be adopted by the Inland Waterways Authority of India in consultation with the different state governments in the region.

Mandaviya also said that inland waterways transport can be a game changer for the North Eastern states as land routes here are often long, circuitous and time consuming due to the difficult terrain.

As per the government's North East Council Regional Plan 2019-20, increasing the ferry and cargo services from the areas where sufficient quantity of paddy, fruit, vegetable, jute, mustard etc. are grown on one side of the river to the main markets, which are on the other bank, may be very beneficial to the farmers.

This is possible if ferry services between North and South bank of the river Brahmaputra is increased.

This will allow easier and cheaper transport of agricultural produce to big marketing centres like Goalpara, Palasbari, Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat and Dibrugarh etc.

The plan also suggests restoration of Gumti and Hoara Waterways in Tripura to facilitate seamless waterways connection through Bangladesh.

However, as per the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, inland waterways has not received its due importance in policy and investments so far. Operators with required fleet size of vessels has not emerged either in private or in public sector.

While attracting investment remains a challenge, Mandaviya said the waterways projects will help create employment opportunities for locals.