App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shipping Corp narrows loss to Rs 41 cr in Jul-Sept

Consolidated total income of the company in the July-September quarter marginally increased to Rs 1,064.28 crore from Rs 1,052.11 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Shipping Corporation of India on November 6 reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 40.91 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 124.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company in the July-September quarter marginally increased to Rs 1,064.28 crore from Rs 1,052.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

The shipping company has substantial interests in various segments of the shipping trade.

SCI's owned fleet includes bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, product tankers, container vessels, passenger-cum-cargo vessels, phosphoric acid/chemical carriers, LPG / ammonia carriers and offshore supply vessels.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Business #earnings #markets #Shipping Corporation of India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.