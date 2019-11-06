Shipping Corp narrows loss to Rs 41 cr in Jul-Sept

The Shipping Corporation of India on November 6 reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 40.91 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 124.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company in the July-September quarter marginally increased to Rs 1,064.28 crore from Rs 1,052.11 crore in the year-ago period.

The shipping company has substantial interests in various segments of the shipping trade.